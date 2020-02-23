The reliability of expensive new voting machines is questioned

State and local officials fear U.S. intelligence services even worse, as Russia rushes to replace secure and unreliable electronic voting machines following Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election In this year’s election, we fought for more reliable equipment.

However, instead of choosing a simple hand-written paper ballot that is the most resistant to tampering because it cannot hack paper, many have found that computer security professionals have been nearly as likely as previously untrusted electronic systems. We are choosing more expensive technologies that we consider equally dangerous.

This machine, called the voting marking device, has a touch screen for registering voters’ choices. Unlike a touch screen-only machine, it prints a paper record scanned by an optical reader. South Carolina voters will use them in the Saturday primary.

The most expensive solution available, at least twice as expensive as the handwritten paper voting option. These are strongly driven by three voting equipment vendors, which dominate 88% of the US market.

Some of the most popular voting machines, manufactured by industry leaders Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems, register their voting on barcodes that cannot be decoded by the human eye. Researchers say it’s a problem: voters may eventually produce printed results that spell the exact name of the candidate they chose, but for hacks the barcode reflects those choices I have not. Because the barcode is tabulated, the voter never knows that the vote has benefited another candidate.

Even on machines that do not use barcodes, voters may not notice if hackers or programming errors break the choices. According to a University of Michigan survey, only 7% of participants in mock elections were notified if the name on the printed receipt did not match the candidate who voted.

ES & S rejects these scenarios. Spokeswoman Katina Granger said the accuracy and security of the company’s voting machines were “proven through thousands of hours of testing and tens of thousands of successful elections.” Dominion declined to comment on the story.

Nearly one in five U.S. voters will use voting machines this year, according to verified voting tracking voting techniques, but less than 2% in 2018.

Vital counties in key states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and North Carolina have purchased voting markers. There are counties in Los Angeles County, California, Georgia, Delaware, and South Carolina, as well as many counties in Texas. In a hurry to introduce machines in preparation for the presidential primary, machine certification was often streamlined.

The voting marking device was not considered as a primary voting tool, but as an accessible option for people with disabilities.

Critics consider them vulnerable to hacking. At a DefCon hacker conference in Las Vegas last year, it took less than eight hours for a “voting village” mod to hack two old voting marking devices.

Aside from tampering, some of the new ballot marking machines stumbled badly on actual voting. It happened most brilliantly in November when ES & S’s highest peak ExpressVote XL debuted in Pennsylvania.

Even without technical problems, new machines can lengthen the line and potentially reduce production. Voters needed more time to cast ballots, and the high cost of voting machines prompted electoral authorities to limit the number purchased.

“ There are many reasons to reject today’s ballot paper marking devices, except for their limited use as a support device for those who cannot mark paper ballots on their own, ” co-authored the poll. Said Doug Jones, a computer scientist at the University of Iowa. Technology history “broken vote”. ‘

However, election officials see the ballot paper marking device as an improvement on the paperless touchscreen used by 27% of voters in 2018. Touch screens are familiar to voters and look and feel like those they’ve been using for nearly 20 years, so executives can use one voting method for everyone.

“Elections want it,” said Michael Anderson, election manager for Lebanon County, Pennsylvania. The county provides voters with both machines and ballot papers.

“The first thing they tell us when we give them a paper ballot is” go back in the past, “he said.

Douglas Kellner, co-chair of the New York State Election Commission, was an early person who criticized paperless electronic voting machines. However, he is confident in ImageCast Evolution, a Dominion voting marking device that has been certified for use in his state. He said that it is “very unlikely” that protections built into machines and security protocols hack Image Evolution.

But Jones is one of the experts who thinks today’s voting marking device undermines the very idea of ​​keeping paper records that can be used for audits and recounts. This is an idea supported by the 2018 National Academy of Sciences report, which supports handwritten paper ballots tabulated by optical scanners. About 70% of US voters have used them in the last two presidential elections and will use them again in November.

One state in Colorado has banned barcodes from voting marking voting machines launched in 2021.

Election officials who reject handwritten paper ballots as outdated, inconvenient, or awkward have few options other than how to mark the ballots. This is because the $ 300 million voting equipment and services industry is very isolated and persistent.

Even though election technology was designated as a critical infrastructure in January 2017, the industry is virtually free of federal regulations. The federal certification guidelines for voting machine design are 15 years old and are optional. Leading vendors are resisting publishing third-party penetration tests on their systems.

“This is a self-reinforcing system that freezes somewhere in the past,” said No. Edi Perez, former director of product development for Hart InterCivic, a voting equipment company, has now founded the nonprofit OSET Institute. A reliable voting solution. “They don’t want to make any changes to the equipment unless absolutely necessary.”

The Republican-controlled Senate, in particular, rejected bills requiring a paper trail that could be verified by voters and requiring post-election post-bullet audits. Republicans have stated that the federal government should not affect the state’s authority to oversee elections.

Northampton County, at the eastern tip of Pennsylvania, voted for Donald Trump after selecting Barack Obama twice, reflecting state choices in 2016. On the last election day, there was no controversy over the ballot marking device.

The county’s new ExpressVote XL has failed twice.

First, due to a programming mistake, the votes cast for one of the three candidates in the judge’s race were not registered on the barcode used to count the votes. Only the absentee vote was registered as a candidate, said Lamont McClure, a county executive. Another problem was the touch screen, which was mistuned. This makes it difficult to vote for the desired candidate, because the voting is “flipped” or the screen is misplaced. They are about one-third of the county’s 320 machines and cost taxpayers $ 8,250 each.

One voting judge called the touch screen “garbage.” Some voters have stated in their email obtained by the AP at the request of public records that their vote was assigned to the wrong candidate. Others were concerned that long lines could form in future elections.

According to state accreditation documents, voters require an average of three times as much time to operate an ES & S voting marking machine as compared to filling out a handwritten ballot and running with a scanner.

ES & S states that the error occurred because the employee was cheating on the programming and could not perform the appropriate pre-election tests on the machine or train the election workers properly.

Election officials were eager, but could not return the machine for a refund because they were appointed.

“I feel like I was played,” Commissioner Modenia Hornik said at a December meeting with ES & S representatives. She later told the AP that she voted for the device, believing it was more convenient than hand-written ballots, especially for the elderly.

“ What we worry about is what happened next, if there was a programming bug or something like a hack, and it was done in a way that wasn’t obvious, ” said the Commissioner. Said Daniel Lopresti, a computer scientist at Lehigh University.

ES & S election equipment is out of order elsewhere. During the August 2018 Governor’s Primary Election, a flawed voting software delayed the number of votes in Kansas’ largest county by 13 hours. Another Johnson County, which is in Indiana, has abandoned the company’s computerized voter check-in system because of a long line due to an election day error of the same year.

Duncan Buell, a computer scientist at the University of South Carolina who found an error in the results generated by ES & S, said: Electronic voting machine.

Voting integrity activists are suing to prevent further use of ExpressVote XL in Pennsylvania. Grassroots organizations, including Common Cause, are fighting to prevent certification in New York State.

ES & S defends the machine. In a Pennsylvania lawsuit on December 12, executive Vice President Dean Baumer said that the ExpressVote XL had never been breached, and that breaching the machine was “practically impossible.”

ES & S isn’t always legal, but he worked hard on ExpressVote XL in Pennsylvania.

After ES & S rushed to raise $ 29 million last year in Philadelphia, the city’s managers have done some digging. ES & S’s Vice President of Finance determined that the required campaign donation form failed to disclose the activities of the consultants who spent more than $ 400,000, including campaign donations to the two commissioners involved in awarding the contract. ES & S has agreed to pay a record 2.9 million penalty as a result. What the executives did not disclose was “carelessness.”

An episode of Philadelphia is inconsistent with ES & S officials, including CEO Tom Burt, a testimony of the January 8 Congressional Commission, claiming that the company was not contributing to the campaign.

According to public records, ES & S donated $ 25,000 between 2014 and 2016 to the Republican State Leadership Committee seeking control by the GOP of the state legislature.

According to records shared with the AP from the Freedom of Information request, ES & S also paid for a trip to Las Vegas for the “advisory board” of the highest executive in elections, including South Carolina, New York and Dallas County, Texas. .

Philadelphia paid more than twice [$ 27] for the ExpressVote XL machine per voter. vendor.

The Allegheny County Electoral Commission rejected the device marking the vote as too risky for all voters except the disabled. At the September hearing, State Chairman Katharine Hens Greco regretted that, given his behavior in Philadelphia and elsewhere, the county business had to be awarded to ES & S.

However, no other vendor has provided handwriting options with enough voting configuration flexibility to the county’s 130 municipalities.

According to Hens-Greco, cybersecurity risks cannot be ruled out, but counties will at least have the “ability to recover” from pranks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Top News Technology