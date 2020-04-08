The Relibution Democrats Filibuster cost millions of jobs

Conservative Marc Thiessen has published a column arguing that the Democrats’ delay in the coronavirus emergency relief bill has cost the U.S. economy millions of jobs.

Thiessen, writing in the Washington Post, notes that during the week of March 23-27, when Democrats filed the relief bill, 6.6 million new jobless claims were filed.

The bill was supposed to be passed by the Senate on March 23, after bipartisan negotiations that were almost completed by March 22. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), coming in from San Francisco, opposed the agreement and presented it. own bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) forced Pelosi to file the Senate relief bill.

Pelosi’s bill included demands for nationwide “ballot picking”; new airline emission standards; money for parent planning; solar and wind tax credits; and other gifts to Democratic-backed special interest groups.

The Trump administration had been pushing Congress for a package of relief since President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on March 11. Additional delays meant more companies hired or fired workers.

Thiessen notes:

Had the Senate Democrats not leaked the bill, the program would have been in place a week earlier. On March 26, we learned that an unemployment insurance policy of 3.28 million Americans had been filed the previous week. That record was quickly broken when we learned that an additional 6.6 million were added to the unemployment census the week the Democrats filibustered (for nearly a total of about 10 million). Every day, as Congress delayed, more companies closed their doors and more Americans lost their jobs.

Thiessen adds that the new version of the bill also included such generous unemployment benefits as they discouraged workers from seeking new jobs and created a perverse incentive for business owners to fire employees:

Not only did the Democrats delay the bill, they also used that delay as leverage to make unemployment benefits so generous that in many cases unemployment is now more attractive than a salary. The bill increases unemployment benefits by $ 600 a week for four months, twice as much as the two months the payment protection program should last. Depending on the state workers, this is the equivalent of $ 15 to $ 35 an hour for non-work.

Thiessen, where there is still “good reason to wait” for a speedy recovery, has made it difficult for the Democrats.

Pelosi justified the bill’s delay by saying that the Democrats had turned it “upside down” to benefit workers, not businesses.

