PUTRAJAYA, February 1 – The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decided today to remodel Kampung Baru, an icon of Kuala Lumpur, in line with the city’s rapid development Rights and interests of the Malays.

In his royal address during the Investiture in Istana Melawati, which took place here in connection with the celebrations for Federal Territory Day, His Majesty said that the government is currently working on redesigning Kampung Baru through a carefully developed development plan.

His Majesty also expressed hope that the redevelopment could be carried out taking into account the rights and interests of the Malaysians, as Kampung Baru symbolized the settlement of the Malaysians in the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur.

The Agong said he had been informed that the remediation of Kampung Baru was aimed at strengthening the Malaysians in Kuala Lumpur.

“As a result of these restructuring efforts, land titles remain in the hands of the Malaysians. The architectural heritage and culture will continue and be strengthened, ”said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his happiness and appreciation for the government’s efforts and commitment to the development of the country.

Various activities and initiatives that the Federal Ministry for Territories continuously implements to ensure people’s well-being, lower living costs, and improve living standards benefit different target groups, especially those of the low-income group (B40), he said.

Initiatives that have a direct impact on people include the free city bus service Go-KL and home ownership for disadvantaged people (including those entitled to tithe or zakat), as well as accommodations at very affordable prices for individuals from the B40- Group who have difficulty renting a room in the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

“We hope that the initiatives and programs implemented by the government will be enjoyed by everyone in Germany regardless of race or religion,” added the Agong.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also said that the development of sport should not be overlooked as it is a great platform where people of all races and religions can come together while living a healthy life.

“I hope that the sports programs in the federal territory will continue to be strengthened and that more athletes from the federal territory can be produced to make the name of the country known internationally,” he said.

Prime Minister Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr.

A total of 188 people were awarded prizes and medals at the ceremony.

His Majesty reminded the laureates of their integrity and good name to preserve the honor of the awards they received. – Bernama