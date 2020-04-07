The Republic records a daily record of new deaths at 36

The deaths of 36 other patients – 19 men and 17 women – diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Some 27 of the deaths occurred in the east, six in the north and three in the south. Some 24 of the patients had underlying health problems. There are now 210 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic. The median age for deaths today is 81 years.

The NPHET also reported 345 new confirmed cases on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,709.

Tuesday’s death toll is a daily record.

According to the NPHET, 42,484 tests were carried out in laboratories across the country. Almost 40% of the tests were performed in the past seven days.

These tests resulted in 2,374 positive tests. This means that 19% of tests produce a positive result, up from 4% last week.

Case analysis

An analysis of cases until last Sunday shows that 46% concerned men and 53% women; the median age of cases is 48 years. There have been 270 clusters involving 1,103 cases.

Of these cases, 1,345 were hospitalized (24%) and of those hospitalized, 194 were admitted to intensive care.

A total of 1,338 healthcare workers have now contracted the virus.

Chief physician Dr. Tony Holohan said the increase was the result of a more sensitive case definition, which meant that those most likely to suffer from the disease were tested, including health and hospitalized people.

The ENSP has launched a direct appeal to the public not to travel unnecessarily during Easter.

Expressing concern that part of the population may seek to travel to holiday destinations, holiday homes and mobile homes during the Easter weekend, despite the travel restrictions in effect since March 27 .

He said he was grateful that Gardai had been “visibly present” on the roads over the past week “helping the public to comply.”

“Given the massive community transmission of Covid-19 across Europe, the European Center for Disease Control should advise all EU nationals to maintain the current restrictions.

“Although current restrictions have reduced the number of people infected with a confirmed case, it depends on whether people stay at home and follow public health advice.”

Previous data

According to new international modeling data released earlier Tuesday, Ireland has surpassed its peak of Covid-19 infections but can expect more than 400 deaths by next month.

Peak use of hospital and intensive care bed resources rose on April 4, while maximum daily deaths rose on April 6, according to data released by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) from the University of Washington in the United States.

The research examines the expected spread and impact of the coronavirus in 29 European countries and assumes that social distancing measures will remain in place until August.

He predicts that there will be more than 150,000 deaths in Europe during the “first wave” of the pandemic.

With regard to Ireland, it indicates that there was “no overall shortage of beds” at the peak date, with a shortage of 88 beds in ICU. A deficit of 125 fans was also expected.

These calculations were based on the availability, before the pandemic, of fewer than 250 intensive care beds in the state; this capacity has since been at least doubled, indicating an ever-increasing excess capacity according to these modeling assumptions. The range of fans has also been increased.

Deaths

A total of 401 deaths are expected in Ireland in early May, but none thereafter until August 4, the end of the modeling period, according to the report.

The study predicts 66,300 deaths in the UK, the highest in Europe. The use of beds by the UK is expected to peak on April 17 and his death on April 20.

It indicates that the peak of the pandemic has passed in many European countries, including Spain, Italy and France, where 19,209, 20,300 and 15,058 deaths are expected, respectively. The model is based on the social distancing measures introduced in New Zealand and also assumes full support for these measures.

It also suggests that the end of the first wave of the epidemic could occur in early June and indicates whether a second wave occurs depends on what is done then to prevent the reintroduction of Covid-19.

“At the end of the first wave of the epidemic, about 97% of the population of the United States will still be susceptible to the disease, and steps will have to be taken to prevent a second wave of the pandemic before the vaccine is available.”

“There is no question that social distance can, when properly implemented and maintained, control the epidemic, leading to lower death rates,” said IHME director Dr. Christopher Murray.

“These nations have struck very hard from the start of orders of social distancing and may have the worst behind them because they see significant progress in reducing their mortality rate. Each nation’s trajectory will change – and dramatically for the worse – if people stray from social distance or relax other precautions.

“To reduce the risk of a second wave in places where the first wave is controlled by strong social distancing, governments should consider mass testing, contact tracing and quarantine for infected people until vaccination is available, mass produced and widely distributed. . “

Restrictions

Current traffic restrictions in Ireland, which are due to end on Easter Sunday, will be discussed at an NPHET meeting on Friday.

Dr. Holohan said he does not anticipate any changes to these restrictions “at this time”.

The team will also examine the public health implications of implementing a child care program to facilitate health workers.

Cabinet is scheduled to meet Tuesday for an update on the Covid-19 emergency. It is planned to consider a memorandum of understanding with Northern Ireland on the management of the coronavirus crisis.