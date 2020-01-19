The Republican of the Upper House of Virginia warns the “white trash can” to stay away from the weapons collection world

The file image shows supporters of Confederate statues and symbols that display Confederate flags along with a supporting U.S. President Donald Trump while they are on a street corner during the Lee Jackson Day state holiday in Lexington, Virginia, January 17, 2020 , gather. – Reuters picture

JANUARY 19 – Republican leader of the Virginia House of Representatives yesterday said that white supremacists and other groups trying to spread “hatred, violence, or civil unrest” tomorrow at a rally for arms in the state’s capital, which is expected to be thousands will not be welcome.

The Republican chief executive’s statement came a day after the state’s Supreme Court upheld the governor’s arms ban in the area around the Capitol in Richmond, where demonstrators are supposed to demonstrate against pressure from Democrats to tighten state arms laws.

“Any group coming to Richmond to spread white garbage from Supremacists or any other form of hatred, violence, or civil unrest are not welcome here,” said House Republican leader Todd Gilbert in a statement. “While we and our democratic colleagues may have differences, we are all Virginians and we will jointly oppose all threats of violence or unrest from all sides.”

Militias, neo-Nazis and other groups have vowed to take part in the rally. The authorities count on several thousand people and try to prevent the event from becoming violent.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam temporarily banned all weapons from the Capitol area on Wednesday before the demonstration to prevent a recurrence of the violence that erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 as a march of white nationalists -demonstrant led to the death of an opponent.

In a late Friday statement, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a rifle-friendly rights group that organized the rally, ordered 10,000 people to go unarmed to the Capitol tomorrow, according to the governor’s ban.

The emailed statement also called on tens of thousands to stand with their weapons in front of the designated rally site to demonstrate support for the right of Americans to use weapons under the U.S. Constitution.

“For every gun owner on the Capitol site, we need two to five more people outside,” wrote the organizers. “Those who do so can be legally armed.”

President Donald Trump backed the organizers of the rally in a Twitter post on Friday saying that the U.S. Constitution has been attacked by recent arms control measures in Virginia, a state that Hilary Clinton won in 2016, and in which the Democrats fully Control of state legislation took over for the first time in a generation in November.

“Your second amendment is under serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia,” Trump wrote in the post, referring to the Bill of Rights amendment, which gives Americans the right to keep and carry firearms. “That’s what happens if you vote for Democrats, they’ll take your guns away.”

The Virginia Senate passed laws late Thursday that required a review of all arms sales, limited handgun purchases to one a month, and restored the right of local governments to ban weapons from public buildings and other facilities.

Both legislatures in Virginia are also expected to pass laws that allow the courts and local law enforcement agencies to remove, among other things, weapons from those deemed to be a threat to the community.

Gun control activists have reported an increasing number of online death threats as lawmakers passed gun control laws before the rally.

Proponents of more restrictive gun laws say they will help reduce the number of people killed by firearms in the United States each year. Gun rights activists claim that the constitution guarantees them the right to own a firearm.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested three members of a small neo-Nazi group that the authorities hoped would spark a racial war by violence at the Richmond rally, reminiscent of a white Supremacist rally in nearby Charlottesville in 2017.

This rally proved to be a critical moment for the rise of “Alt-Right,” a loose alignment of fringe groups that focused on white nationalism and were encouraged by Trump’s 2016 election. Trump has been criticized from left and right for initially saying that there are “good people” on both sides in the dispute between neo-Nazis and their opponents at the rally. – Reuters