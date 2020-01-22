The Republicans gain the upper hand on the first day of impeachment against Trump

Republicans may have picked up the points on the first day of impeachment by blocking the majority of Democrats’ attempts to hear witnesses and to bring documents before them.

The Democrats are also playing a long game and hope to use this to their advantage at some point.

Trump’s ally and Senate chairman Mitch McConnell has come under heavy fire because of the rules he proposed for the trial. (AP)

One indicator was when Republican Senate chairman McCccell tried to group Democrats’ lengthy amendments into groups.

His argument was; When night falls late, debates take time, and voting patterns are a foregone conclusion, it’s best to do it all at once.

Democrat Chuck Schumer had none of that.

US senators have already been sworn in for the historic trial that Trump could be removed from the Oval Office for abuse of his presidential oath. (AP)

He and his colleagues want every Republican to vote on the files, especially when the evidence they’re looking for eventually comes up after Trump’s likely acquittal.

John Bolton, former Trump National Security Advisor, is a good example. The Democrats want to summon him to appear in the process, but the Republicans have so far blocked it.

Bolton, who is known for his righteous opinions, is also writing a book and will undoubtedly give many interviews to promote it.

Donald Trump is almost certain to be acquitted in the Senate, as 53 Republicans with 100 seats in the Senate provide a buffer against allegations of abuse of power and congressional obstruction. (EPA)

If he reveals malicious information about Trump’s business, it doesn’t end up in the impeachment protocol.

However, it will be used in every Democratic election campaign in 2020 against the Republicans who voted not to hear it.