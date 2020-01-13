The residents of Chiba open the doors to spectators in Tokyo 2020 in advance

Loading...

CHIBA – With the 2020 Games just seven months away, residents of Chiba, a city that hosts several Olympic and Paralympic competitions, are preparing to open their doors to visitors.

The 82-year-old Kenji Kaminaga is looking forward to the summer. Although he won’t be taking part in the competitions, he plans to do his part by sharing his home when Chiba practices three Olympic and four Paralympic sports.

“It is fun to interact with people from abroad. I have always enjoyed inviting people to my home and this has given me the opportunity to learn more about other countries and their cultures,” said Kaminaga, who of this Year welcomed guests to prepare for the crowds.

Tokyo’s neighbors encouraged residents to attend event homestays and urged them to interact with visitors from around the world. As part of the program, residents will receive guests when their local government asks them to prepare not only sports competitions, but also festivals and other events that are expected to bring crowds of people to places where they are not accommodated.

Kaminaga offered a room to two people from Ukraine when Chiba hosted an international aviation event in September. In December, he received a student from Singapore.

The so-called Minpaku accommodations in Airbnb style have gained in importance since June 2018 in order to remedy the hotel shortage caused by the growing tourism boom. The law allows people to rent their homes or rooms within to pay guests for up to 180 days a year after communicating this to their communities. There are other ways to start a Minpaku company, but they take time and effort to comply with local regulations.

According to Noriyasu Namioka, who is responsible for the project, residents can only accommodate one group of guests per event.

The city of Chiba with around 980,000 inhabitants is conveniently located between Tokyo and Narita Airport. For this reason, Namioka hopes that by providing a new type of accommodation, more travelers will stay overnight instead of opting for a day trip or simply getting past it.

“Event minpaku is a win-win situation for residents and visitors. It gives residents the opportunity to interact with people from all over the world. At the same time, it meets the demand of travelers who want to experience different lifestyles in the country or who want to stay at a cheap price, ”said Namioka.

As a kind of dress rehearsal, Chiba was looking for residents to accommodate guests at three events this year, including the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in September and a World Fencing Championship in December.

Kaminaga lives alone in a two-story house and is convinced that he has found his passion since he became the host on the advice of his son Takashi Kaminaga, an architect. He wanted his father to think about something new since he retired many years ago. Minpaku was also a perfect way for him to get closer to his father.

“There are rooms in the house that are not being used, and it is exciting to see guests from all over the world in the house I have lived in for a long time,” said his 44-year-old son.

“My father and I have grown apart since I moved out of college and started my own family. Doing this together has also given us the opportunity to communicate regularly. “

After a series of cleanups and erasures, Takashi and a colleague listed Kaminaga’s home on a website owned by Airbnb Inc., the world’s largest real estate broker. They charged guests between 3,000 and 4,000 yen (27 and 36 yen) per night.

When the Kaminagas hosted two guests from Ukraine – a taekwondo competitor and her father – they introduced them to a Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant and a 100 yen shop, among other things.

“It was not difficult to accommodate guests from abroad and the language was not a big problem as you can always communicate with your heart,” said the older Kaminaga. “It is a relief to know that you can make friends from all over the world without having to travel.”

Takashi Kaminaga said he remembered when a guest started calling his father her “father in Japan”. You still stay in touch on social media.

Chiba will host three Olympic sports – taekwondo, fencing and wrestling – at the Makuhari Messe convention center when the games begin July 24th through August 9th.

During the Paralympics from August 25th to September 6th volleyball, taekwondo, wheelchair fencing and goalball are played there.

To support the hosts, Chiba organized workshops to explain the procedure for listing rooms online. Lessons are also given to facilitate communication, in which important English sentences are presented.

Although homestays have not caused much of a stir at events, the Japan Tourism Agency says that they have been held more than 50 times since December 2015, including marathons and cherry blossom festivals.

They were also used during the Rugby World Cup last year, especially in host cities that weren’t used to holding events.

In Kumamoto Prefecture, about 170 people lived with the residents when two of the RWC pool matches were played.

Kamaishi in Iwate Prefecture also asked for assistance in residential areas, as the city can only accommodate about 1,400 people, although it has agreed to host games at its venue with 16,000 seats.

A German visitor who was welcomed by local residents described the stay as an “authentic Japanese experience” and noted that he had to use a translation app on his smartphone for communication.

Kaminaga, who still remembers the excitement he felt during the 1964 Tokyo Games, is keen to continue building on his new passion after the 2020 Olympics.

“I always want to meet new people from all over the world and just go to dinner,” he said.