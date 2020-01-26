The residents of Tampa Bay are becoming lonely, according to a report

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Tampa Bay residents are lonely and a new report says it is getting worse.

The Cigna health insurance company published a report reflecting the results of a survey of Tampa residents and their feelings on issues such as work-life balance, loneliness, and feelings about their company’s ethics and contributions to society.

In the survey, more than half of Tampa’s residents – 55 percent – said they felt lonely in 2019, 14 percent more than in 2018.

45 percent of Tampa residents say they sometimes or always feel isolated from others, up 12 percent from 33 percent in 2018.

Almost 60 percent of Tampa residents say that they know each other sometimes or always, an increase of 14 percentage points compared to 44 in the previous year’s survey.

At work, 37 percent of the working population of Tampa said they had an excellent or very good work-life balance. That is more than the national average of 32 percent.

On a positive note, Tampa residents report less than other Americans that 25 percent of them feel empty at work, compared to 35 percent at national level.

The vast majority of Tampa residents surveyed stated that their company made a 89 percent contribution to the common good. Almost 90 percent of locals say their jobs are different compared to 77 percent at national level.

