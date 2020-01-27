The result of the accusation is a foregone conclusion, but how Trump Biden’s defense approach could affect voters

WHAT IS GOING ON: US President Donald Trump has been deposed and is on trial for abuse of power and obstruction by Congress in connection with his attempt to persuade Ukraine to investigate a political opponent.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was not central to the defense team’s short opening arguments in the US President Donald Trump’s Senate Process, but how lawyers put the role of the former vice-president in the Ukrainian case at the center of the resignation process when they resume Arguments Monday could be consistent in the November elections.

In their two-hour opening argument on Saturday, Trump’s legal team attempted to undermine the central allegation of the Democrats’ accusation case: that Trump stopped US $ 400 million in military aid in an attempt to demand Ukraine’s help in undermining Biden, whom he saw as his likely rival in the 2020 elections.

They used some of the same witness statements used by the House managers who prosecuted the case to suggest that none of the US officials and diplomats who testified had any direct knowledge of an explicit consideration between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Impeachment Hoax is a huge election interference that has never been seen before. In just two hours, the radical left have done nothing to democrats seeing that their fake thing is absolutely fragmented. Shifty is now unmasked because I caught up on my phone call illegally, and more!

They painted Trump as a reformer who was concerned about corruption and “burden sharing” – ensuring that other European countries do their fair share to support Ukraine.

But they are questions about the activities of Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine, who on their face have little to do with the underlying articles of deposition in the Senate, which may have an impact on the real intended audience of the Senate process: American voters .

“The intention is to just make the waters too muddy”

No one expects the Trump legal team to reveal anything new about the appointment of Hunter Biden in 2014 to the management of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and the role of his father in the resignation of the prosecutor who was supposed to prevent alleged corruption in the company investigate.

But it doesn’t have to let Trump take the tactics.

“They will not be able to prove that a crime was committed by Hunter Biden … but the intention is to just make the waters too muddy,” said Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer and partner at Mark S. Zaid, DC law firm. , which represents the whistleblower who first expressed concern about Trump’s dealings with Zelensky – although Moss is not involved in that case.

“They don’t have to win that much, they just have to throw mud at the scene.”

Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, provides opening arguments in the US Senate on Saturday. (Senate television via AP)

Just by raising the issue, they have essentially achieved what Trump Zelensky asked to do at the now notorious July 25, 2019, call: openly ask questions about Biden’s actions in Ukraine, causing doubts in the minds of the voters.

“What was stated in the witness statement is that the president didn’t care if there was actually an investigation; he just wanted an announcement of an investigation,” said Frank O. Bowman, professor at the University of Missouri School of Law and a visiting professor at the Georgetown Law Center in DC

“This gets even better. It now stands for American televisions and tens of millions of people watch.” (The actual number of viewers has been closer to eight million so far).

A portion of the partial phone call from the Trump-Zelensky conversation is shown on screen during a testimony before the House intelligence committee on Capitol Hill in November. (Loren Elliott / Reuters)

Not all Republicans on board

The Washington Post has reported that not all Republicans are on board with this strategy.

In the corridors of the Senate and on American cable news networks this past Republicans this week created the prospect that the Bidens would testify. There was even an exchange of witnesses at one point – the Bidens for acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton – who shot Biden and the Democrats.

Sen. Ted Cruz is one of the Republicans who is pushing the defense team to go fast after the Bidens. (Erin Scott / Reuters)

Senate Ted Cruz told radio interview host Hugh Hewitt that he advised the defense team that “nothing more matters than the facts about Burisma” and urged them to give “substantive, factual reasons why investigating Burisma, the president had a responsibility to do so. “

But others, such as Jim Jordan, a vocal defender of Trump, have urged the defense team to focus on dismantling what he and fellow Republicans see as evidence of hearing said; wondering how the Democrats have conducted the investigation of accusation; and attack the character of their prosecutor, Adam Schiff.

Adam Schiff warns during US President Donald Trump's sentence that if the Senate jury fails to hold Trump accountable, it will give future presidents the freedom to abuse their presidential powers

Where Biden is vulnerable

The fact that the Bidens have not given much of an explanation in the months since the Burisma case became central to the Trump-Ukraine affair, has the insinuation that keeps this issue at the forefront of the Republicans’ strategy aired.

Biden Jr. has said little about how or why he received the appointment, except that he held executive positions at Amtrak and the United Nations World Food Program, but said in an ABC News interview that in retrospect it was a bad judgment but not an ethical decline. He did not disclose how much he paid for the performance he left in Aril 2019.

Biden Sr. for his part said that he and his son never discussed the role and that he talked about the issue. Last week, his 2020 campaign team released a video in which some Burisma-related claims were invalidated.

Biden and his son Hunter didn’t say much about the Burisma file. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Although there seems to be little doubt that Biden’s urge to have prosecutor Viktor Shokin removed in 2016 was in line with an American foreign policy supported by European allies interested in democratic reforms in Ukraine, there is also no doubt that the appointment of Hunter Biden has raised eyebrows from the moment it became public in 2014.

Obama White House for sale or rent. Biden’s son leads the Ukrainian gas company. #Nefarious http://t.co/LQd8lQRdtJ

Not only were questions about conflicts of interest in the American press and in Ukraine at the time, the US Department of State officials testified during the hearings of the Lower House last November that the diplomatic corps was also concerned about the appearance of nepotism.

Diplomat George Kent testifies to congress and stands in front of a barrage of questions about the suitability of Hunter Biden to sit on a board of directors in Ukraine

The arrogant way Joe Biden published in 2018 about removing Shokin does not favor him either.

When these and other issues come up during the Senate trial, it will be difficult for the house managers to argue the case against Trump to challenge them. Unlike in criminal proceedings, there is no rebuttal process in itself. A short period will be set aside for a fight, but this will only come after the defense has explained its case and senators have asked questions.

“(They) will be able to overthrow this insinuation and not have to prove anything,” said Bowman. “It’s the only point where you might get an interesting fight over relevant questions.”

Why it is counterproductive

Democrats anticipated an attack directed at Biden and used part of their second day of arguments last week to preventively undermine it. They pointed out that Shokin was not actively investigating Burisma at the time he was pushed out, and the investigation he needed to do involved allegations of money laundering and tax evasion by the owner of Burisma prior to the appointment of Hunter Biden.

The removal of Shokin was not only the initiative of Biden, they argued, but rather a part of a dual drive for judicial reform in Ukraine, backed by various Republican lawmakers at the time.

Although the Trump Legal Team will attempt to portray Burisma concern as part of its intended approach to corruption, there is little evidence that Trump was interested in investigating corruption in Burisma or in Ukraine before Biden entered the presidential race in April 2019 .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he did not feel pressured to carry out the Biden investigations. (Efrem Lukatsky / The Associated Press)

What do voters think?

On the way to next week’s caucuses in Iowa, Biden continues to lead the Democrats in national polls, but several recent polls from the state show that Bernie Sanders is catching up with him in Iowa and New Hampshire.

If Trump’s lawyers attack an attack directed at Biden this week, Biden might have some sympathy with primary voters.

“The Democrats are angry enough about how this happened that they will lean towards him a little, if only to defend the party,” Moss said.

Some polls in Iowa and New Hampshire have American Senator Bernie Sanders, photo in Perry, Iowa, Sunday, leading Biden. (Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

However, the general elections are slightly different.

Support for removing Trump has barely increased since the House voted to accuse the president in December, with just under 47 percent of Americans supporting removal from January 24, according to the New York Times polling site FiveThirtyEight.

Among the Republicans, it has risen slightly since the start of the Senate trial, from just under eight percent to 10 percent. Democrats have 84 percent support.

Given that there is no chance that the Republican majority will vote to remove Trump, using the process of casting shadow at Biden might help ease some of the baggage that Trump will take with him in the election race.

“If he can pollute Biden a bit with a hint of corruption like he did with Hillary (Clinton), will it be enough to wipe it out a little and make people think, oh, they’re both the same? That was a great President’s strategy in 2016, “said Moss.

