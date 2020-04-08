The result of the teen’s iPhone ownership reached an everyday record in the long-term survey

New data collected by investment firm Piper Sandler in a recent semi-annual survey in the U.S. says the iPhone remains the most popular smartphone among U.S. teens.

Eighty-five percent of teens surveyed have a “phone,” and 88 percent expect the “phone” to be their next phone, both the height of a new survey, but it’s worth keeping in mind that the majority of these respondents come from higher-income families. Last year, 83 percent of teenagers surveyed owned an “iPhone” and 86 percent planned to buy it.

8% of teenagers said they plan to buy Android, compared to 10% in last year’s survey.

Interest among teenagers in the “phone” has been strong since the surveys began, but has been growing steadily every year. In 2020, Apple is expected to release 5G iPhones and a new, cheaper ‌iPhone‌ SE option, which could further increase teen ‌iPhone‌ adoption numbers.

This year’s survey also looked at AirPods. 52 percent of teens said they own a set of “AirPods” and those who don’t own a “AirPods”, 18 percent plan to buy it within a year.

Teenage customers are important to Apple because brand loyalty encourages them to continue buying products in Apple’s ecosystem for years to come.

Piper Sandler surveyed 5,200 teenagers from the “Teenage Survey” who had an average age of 16.2 years and an average household income of $ 65,600. Piper Jaffray merged with Sandler O’Neill earlier this year, this new name, but this survey has been running since 2001.

