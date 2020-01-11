The retailer Aeon appoints the first new president in 23 years

Loading...

Japanese retail chain Aeon Co. has appointed Executive Vice President Akio Yoshida as new president effective March 1. This is the first change in position in 23 years.

Yoshida (59) will succeed Motoya Okada (68), a member of the founding family of the retail giant. He becomes chairman and retains his position as CEO.

Aeon, a leading Japanese retailer, has set itself the goal of strengthening its online sales and other digital activities under the new top management in tough competition with the convenience stores of its competitors and other specialty stores such as Fast Retailing Co.

“We selected a person who is able to make objective predictions when changes occur quickly,” said Okada during a press conference on Friday at the company’s headquarters in Chiba Prefecture.

“I will try to do my job without losing sight of the direction of the reform,” said Yoshida.

Yoshida joined the company in 1983, formerly known as Jusco Co. He was president of the Aeon Mall Co. subsidiary and headed Aeon Co.’s real estate and digital operations before assuming his current role last March.

Okada, the eldest son of honorary chairman Takuya Okada, who is said to have made Aeon a major retailer, became president in 1997. He led the company to become the top-selling retailer in Japan through aggressive expansion and corporate acquisitions overseas.

“Most of the authority will go to the upcoming president,” said Okada. “I will mainly focus on the strategy of our group.”

Aeon reported a 6.3 million yen ($ 58 million) net loss on the same day in the nine months to November, compared to a net profit of 600 million yen a year earlier.

Although Aeon was profitable in both finance and overseas business, it struggled in the supermarket business in Japan.