The retreat & # 39; sad & # 39; of Maria Sharapova is the first of many to arrive, says Laura Robson | Tennis news

Laura Robson says that tennis fans will see several important stars retiring in the next few years after the announcement of Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova’s retirement is only the first of many, as the great tennis superstars enter the twilight of their careers, says former British No. 1 Laura Robson.

The five-time Grand Slam winner, Sharapova, announced her retirement from tennis at age 32 on Wednesday.

The former world number one, which Wimbledon won in 2004 when he was 17, struggled with continued problems with his shoulder and fell to 373 in the WTA ranking, after serving a 15-month drug ban.

Robson says his announcement was not a surprise to anyone in the world of tennis, but he admitted that it was sad to see such a famous champion come out with such little fanfare.

“It really wasn’t a surprise, most people in the tennis world felt that it was accumulating to this with all the injuries they had had since their return from the drug ban,” Robson said. Sky sports news.

“The way his body has not been able to handle it, I find it surprising. It is quite sad at the same time to see such a great champion come out so quietly.”

Robson also warned tennis fans to prepare for more “sad,quot; outings when players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams enter the final years of their career.

Sharapova said he knew his time was up after his 6-1 6-1 loss to Williams at the 2019 US Open

“I think the impact (of Sharapova) on the women’s game has been massive, but also general. She has been a big name in the world of tennis for so long since she was 17,” Robson continued.

“When we see a great name come out, we are going to experience that in the next few years with so many of them when they reach 30.

Much of the debate around Sharapova’s legacy focuses on his positive evidence for the drug meldonium in 2016. It was banned for two years, then reduced to 15 months on appeal, and returned to action in April 2017.

He could only reach a quarter-final of Grand Slam and reach number 21 in the world after his ban expired.

Robson says he prefers to remember her for her characteristic value on the court and her ability to transcend the sport in terms of popularity.

1: 08 Men’s world number one Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Sharapova after the Russian announced her retirement from tennis Men’s world number one Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Sharapova after the Russian announced her retirement from tennis

“She was one of those personalities in which if you understood her, everything made sense. She always held herself together. You must respect the determination she had, the fight constantly from beginning to end,” he said.

“I respected him and then I met her a little off the court, we shared the same agent for some time, I always had a very good experience with her.”

“I think you have to remember her as someone who fought in every game she was part of. Someone with guts, determination and perseverance to return from so many injuries. When you think about it, she has had a very, very long career because it started when she had 17 years.

“I would like to be remembered as someone who is a massive part of the game and someone who transcended the sport.”

Robson points to Murray-style return

Robson, 25, has been affected by an injury in recent years, and underwent a second hip surgery in December after being marginalized since April 2019.

She says she is now pain free every day while continuing her rehabilitation at the National Tennis Center.

“I think it’s going well, it’s hard to tell. I will see my surgeon again in a couple of weeks for an update, but so far it has been pretty good. It doesn’t hurt so much every day, which is the main thing,” he revealed.

At its best, Robson reached the fourth round at the US Open in 2012, the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2013 and ranked 27th in the world. He also won an Olympic silver medal in mixed doubles alongside Andy Murray in London 2012.

Laura Robson practicing with the team of the Fed Cup of Great Britain at the University of Bath in 2019

When asked if he thinks he can climb the same heights on his return, as Murray did, he replied: “Absolutely. That has always been the goal and I would not be at the National Tennis Center every day doing all my rehabilitation and exercises basic if I didn’t think there was a possibility.

“Mentally it has been more difficult than physically. It is that process in which you feel that you are starting again each time. It seems that it is getting longer and longer, sometimes it is discouraging, but you must concentrate on all the positive steps.”