The return of a hero and much more

Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes Photo: Trae Patton (CBS Interactive) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Just a few hours after the start of the first season of Star Trek: Picard, the Starfleet officer of the same name and beloved, it is said: “This is no longer your house, Jean-Luc.” Picard, who was indelibly played by Patrick Stewart and filled with new soul However, in 2399 it doesn’t quite have the same status as in 2385, the character and actor still look very good in the latest Star Trek series. In many ways, Picard is the leader we remember, a man whose compassion and intelligence preceded him and who believed that human progress, with concerted efforts, could keep pace with that of technology. But 20 years after the events of Nemesis, circumstances have changed significantly: he’s now a man with no crew or spaceship, just a long memory and a mission (and a vineyard and a great dog, but we’re digressing).

The same goal with which the former Enterprise captain travels through the stars again applies to the larger series and prevents Picard from merely exercising nostalgia or repackaging intellectual property. The series, Alex Kurtzman’s recent foray into this special science fiction universe, shares his main character’s penchant for delving into history, but is always striving to find new ways to tell classic Trek stories – among other things, to find out what it means to be human.

Alex Kurtzman; based on the character Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation

Patrick Stewart, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadway, Jonathan Del Arco, Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes

Thursday January 23rd on CBS All Access

Hours of science fiction drama; Three episodes were considered for review

For Kurtzman, Stewart and the other executive producers Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin, finding a balance between the old and the new, between the past and the future, is an issue that is as thematic as it is unofficial. No one on the screen or behind the scenes believes that this story can only go where the next generation (or even the big screen adventure) has ended, narrative or otherwise. The passage of time, both in the show and in real life, can be seen and felt everywhere, from Picard’s tense relationship with Starfleet to the current state of the intergalactic affairs of the Federation to the darker tone of the series.

But even with such a distinguished story and noble intentions, Star Trek: Picard sometimes struggles to come true in its first three episodes. Attempts to combine the sensitivities of “Big Screen” (especially “Kelvin Timeline”) Trek “with those of its TV counterpart lead to discord. Especially with the large action set pieces, the pilot has a weakness that is not entirely with him The seasoned television director Hanelle M. Culpepper, who directed the first three episodes, finally achieves a better-known pace that allows each new discovery to land before moving on to the next.

Patrick Stewart and Alison PillPhoto: CBS Interactive

Picard is also so full of storytelling and story telling that you wish you had the memory banks of Data (Brent Spiner), the expensive late Android, whose cinematic death is still haunting Picard. In just the first three hours, the series sprints through decades of history, including the tragic events of the Romulan supernova that killed billions and brought millions more refugees. The details of Picard’s Rift with Starfleet are gradually revealed, and we learn more about his retirement, his vineyard employees, and his old (but new to us) comrades, like Raffi Musician (Michelle Hurd), who is a surprising number by people on this show who are not easily forgiven the old Francophone. Kurtzman et. al. Insist that you can visit Picard a trek newbie, which is likely to be the case. However, we should note that knowing the story only enriches jokes about Picard’s indifference to science fiction and makes the cautious reactions to the mere mention of the Tal Shiar transparent.

In addition to everything that makes up the world, the first season of Picard has conspiracies within conspiracies – although we assume that this is to be expected in so many Romulans in every story, including Narek (Harry Treadway). There are flashbacks and previously unheard of goals, as well as new characters where the legendary captain has just as much to lose, but whose motives aren’t nearly as obvious to us. Alison Pill plays Dr. Agnes Jurati, the world’s leading expert on synthetic life forms – the same synthetic life forms (or “synths”) that were banned after an attack on a Mars space station that was first discovered in short treks. As Cristobal Rios, Santiago Cabrera from Big Little Lies is allowed to play buttoned and daring, sometimes even in the same scene. But what is most fascinating is that Picard introduces Dahj (Isa Briones), a brilliant young woman who, despite meeting Jean-Luc at the premiere, has deep connections to his past.

Isa Briones Photo: James Dimmock (CBS Interactive)

Sometimes it is difficult to maintain people and machinations, not to mention that interest in them is preserved. But all of these moving parts form the engine that powers Picard the Man and Picard the Series, from the real events that show the isolationism and refugee crisis portrayed in the series to the search for compassionate and sensible leaders. Regret is a strong motivator, and Jean-Luc’s list of regrets is almost as long as his list of achievements, but Picard is more of an opening salvo than a requiem for a spaceship captain. War or another catastrophic event is brewing and nobody can expose it; Not even the man who once thwarted the Borg. Soon Picard’s return makes all the more sense – the reunification of actor and role, character and front is real, as Dahj says at one point: “like a lightning bolt looking for the ground.” It is undeniably reassuring to see Stewart playing Picard again , even if the shady actor adds new levels of vulnerability and insecurity to the role.

Although Picard acts as a beacon for his companions and viewers at home, the series does not paint him as a savior. Picard is looking for a certain place for him – which is temporarily on the bridge of a spaceship – and at the same time extends the roles of his new comrades. It is difficult to find a favorite among the new Castmates that gives familiar environments energy (pill), charisma (Cabrera), pathos (Hurd) and star quality (Briones). But they are ready to take a new course within the Star Trek universe, just as this universe resumes its most inspiring hero. Taken together, these stories form one of the most thrilling rates in the franchise and possibly one of the most powerful.

Zack Handlen reviews will be published weekly starting Thursday, January 23.