The return of Nature? No, the coronavirus pandemic is life-threatening

There were not many bright spots in the coronavirus pandemic, but one was nature’s apparent return as the slow pace of modern life slowed. We saw fish birds return to the clear waters of Venice, a wild boar, wandering the streets of Bergamo, and of course the leggy mountain goats of Llandudno.

In Britain, wildlife seems set for abundant spring and summer. Fewer cars on the road means less road racing, and many birds and cans will be saved as owners decide to keep their cats indoors. In cities and towns, wildflowers will certainly thrive, as councils realize that dropping their parks and shores is a little less than essential. Nature seems to be coming back.

Unfortunately, this is only a partial picture, and one that is limited to the minority world of industrial nations. Most of the world’s biodiversity is found in the low-income countries and emerging economies of the Global South, and in such places the economic impact of the pandemic is likely to be devastating to the natural world.

The difference lies in how people respond to the economic shock of losing their livelihood. Social security networks are a widespread feature of many industrialized economies, keeping the poor and vulnerable from destitution, and the importance of the welfare state has never been more evident than during the pandemic. In the UK, for example, the government’s wrong-doing scheme guarantees that people who are unable to work will receive 80 per cent of their income. But citizens of many low-income countries simply do not have such a reserve from their governments, leaving them incredibly vulnerable. For many, the forest and the ocean will provide their safety net.

Exploiting natural resources is often the only option for the poor. Wild animals, fish and forests are rarely owned by anyone, and are found in rural areas where policing is difficult. What’s more, there are often few technical barriers to exploiting them – you don’t need a degree to be able to pull an ax. So when people are left with nothing, they can always find something to eat or sell in the woods.

As the covid-19 pandemic continues, millions of people flee cities for the countryside. Photo / 123RF

I saw this first hand in a past decade living in Madagascar, which is rich in lemurs and other unique creatures, but is also one of the poorest nations in the world. My research has shown that when Malaysians lose their income due to natural disasters caused by climate change, they often turn to natural resources to make ends meet. Farmers suffering from drought can head to the forest to produce coal, or practice slash and burn agriculture. Others go to the coast for fishing, but lack the necessary skills and equipment, they rely on destructive techniques such as poison fishing. The effects can be devastating for biodiversity.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is an even greater threat to living standards than climate change, at least in the short term. Following the last financial crisis, in 2008, unemployed workers in Cameroon turned to hunting and deforestation in a desperate attempt to keep their income, and a similar story will now emerge worldwide.

In India, millions of migrant workers lost their jobs in cities and returned to their family villages, a mass movement of people not seen since partition in 1947. A similar thing happens in Madagascar as well, as it is all over Africa and probably in much of the tropics. No one knows what the effects of this unprecedented rural exodus will be, but it is clear that many more people will find themselves poorer, hungrier and much closer to exploitable wilderness than they were a few weeks ago.

At the same time, the surveillance and management of our precious wild sites are considerably weakened. Governments are of course concerned with public health, so there is less legislation in rural areas. Meanwhile, the shutdown of global tourism has pulled the financial carpet out of thousands of protected areas, leaving them with no operational budget for counter-surveillance and other activities.

Worse, a long-term decline in tourism spending may radically change the incentives for people living close to wildlife. Millions of people live with animals around the edges of African parks and reserves, but it’s not always in harmony. Wild animals can – and often do – plunder crops, attack livestock, and even kill humans. Income from tourism may offset some of the costs that local people pay and provide incentive for conservation, but this fragile coexistence may not last if visitors stay away.

So while the newly entangled wildlife of western cities brings joy in these dark times and a welcome reminder of the nature reserve, the world’s wildlife will not be saved by a temporary economic calm. To achieve this, we will need to ensure conservation moves to the top of the agenda in the post-pandemic world.

Charlie Gardner is a Lecturer in Conservation Science at the University of Kent.

– The Conversation

