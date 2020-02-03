“The Return of Superman” CP Kang Bong Kyu explains why Gary’s son impressed him

Kang Bong Kyu, the lead producer of “The Return of Superman,” said how impressed he was with Gary’s son Hao.

The father and son made their debut as a new family on the popular reality show KBS 2TV on February 2.

In an interview with OSEN, Kang Bong Kyu said, “I was looking forward to their first episode. I spoke with Gary when we first met, and I ended up being very surprised by the Hao I saw during the filming and editing of the episode. It was more interesting and refreshing. “

“It was to the point that I was wondering if he was really 26 months old,” said CP. “His tone was that of a child, but his vocabulary was very mature. He even knew detailed things that his peers wouldn’t know, so I thought, “Does he even know that too?” “

Kang Bong Kyu said he was delighted to show a more charming and brighter Hao in future episodes. He said, “Hao not only has the vocabulary, but he also speaks in a really interesting way. It was incredible to me. He added that he expects that, as Hao continues to grow and learn more words, he thinks that viewers will enjoy this aspect of their segments and that it will be something that will heal those who watch.

Watch Gary and Hao in “The Return of Superman” below!

