“The Return Of Superman” Producer Shares Stories Powering Casting And Filming Kim Young Kwon’s Spouse and children

Making director (PD) Kang Bong Kyu talked about the visual appeal of Kim Young Kwon’s loved ones on the most current episode of “The Return of Superman.”

On March 16, the PD explained to SPOTV Information, “I was surprised by the fascination toward Kim Youthful Kwon and Park Se Jin and the Ri-Ri siblings.” After the episode aired on March 15, Kim Younger Kwon topped realtime research rankings for two times.

In the course of the broadcast, Kim Youthful Kwon could not halt kissing his wife and young children. This new facet of him, which was in distinction to his charismatic look on the soccer industry, surprised viewers. 6-calendar year-old Ri Ah and her mischievous youthful brother Ri Hyun also produced viewers smile.

The PD stated, “I continually research celebrities and athletes who have small children. I spoke with the Kim Young Kwon-Park Se Jin couple and the Ri-Ri siblings 6 months in the past, and filming was just now completed.”

He ongoing, “More than everything, Kim Young Kwon and Park Se Jin have these types of a excellent romance. It was to the place where by it created me surprise if the pair, who have been married for seven decades, ended up newlyweds. They ended up a family the staff was curious about, so we contacted them wanting to know what it would be like to film them. It took 6 months [from casting] to filming.”

Regardless of significant interest in the spouse and children, it will be tough for the foursome to make repeated appearances on the clearly show. Kim Young Kwon is a current member of the Japanese specialist soccer staff Gamba Osaka and also has to fulfill scheduled gatherings as a member of the nationwide soccer crew.

PD Kang Bong Kyu explained, “This broadcast was filmed for two days since Kim Younger Kwon stated he experienced time for two times just after landing [in Korea]. It’s not effortless for Kim Youthful Kwon’s family members to film and join as set cast customers. It is really hard to movie routinely since Kim Young Kwon is normally overseas.”

In order to repay the viewers for their curiosity, the PD extra, “We’ll consider to proceed meeting and filming Kim Younger Kwon when our schedules operate out.”

