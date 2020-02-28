“the-return-of-superman”-responds-to-suspicions-of-present-staying-scripted

“The Return of Superman” has designed clarifications about the exhibit.

On February 28, KBS2’s “The Return of Superman” released a statement regarding footage of papers that seemed related to a script, which appeared in an episode preview.

The creation staff clarified, “As the program is an observation-model wide range present, papers in the variety of a preview that manage the contents on set like a script are generated in real time for the relieve of the creation group afterwards.”

On February 27, “The Return of Superman” uploaded a preview showcasing Sam Hammington and his sons, William and Bentley. In the preview, Sam Hammington moves to wash Bentley’s encounter after he secretly eats ice product. In the clip, some followers spotted the papers that appeared to be a script.

“The Return of Superman” airs every Sunday at 9: 15 p.m. KST

Observe a modern episode of “The Return of Superman” on Viki beneath!

Check out Now

Source (1)