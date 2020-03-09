The Rev. gave communion before his coronavirus was diagnosed

A Washington, D.C., chancellor of the church is the first confirmed case of the city’s coronavirus, the house of worship announced Sunday.

Rev. Timothy Cole of Christ Church, Georgetown, was diagnosed Saturday evening and is currently in a “stable condition,” said Rev. Crystal Hardin, Cole’s aide, at a news conference. According to the Washington Post, hundreds of visitors exposed to Cole at the Episcopal Church as Cole served as a communion and shook hands with those in attendance.

“Now I can confirm that I am the individual who tested positive for coronavirus,” Cole, who has been the rector since 2016, told CBS News by email. “First I want to make sure that I will be OK. receiving excellent care and am in a good mood under these circumstances. I will continue to quarantine myself for the next 14 days, as will the rest of my family. “

The services were canceled “out of much caution to the most vulnerable among us,” Cole added. The closure this past Sunday is the first place since the fire of the 1800s.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser suggested to recent church visitors that they should self-quarantine.

“We know that if we meet here in person on a Sunday morning or in the spirit, none of us is alone because we have one another. We firmly believe that we maintain the embrace of God through all this.” Bowser said, “We ask for all those who are affected, all who are afraid, and all the medical professionals and researchers and community members who are trying to find solutions.”

“Most people who take the CDC recommended precautions, which can be found on their website, will remain in relatively good health,” he said. “We just have to make sure we do what we can to protect the most vulnerable.”

More than 100 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 32 states. 22 people have died from the disease in Wuhan, China.

Editor’s note: Featured photo of this article was taken at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on February 18, 2015 in New York City. In this medical case, there are no people participating in this image and the denomination is St. Patrick’s Church, which is Catholic and not episcopal; the choice of photo is illustrative rather than literal.