The revered Yellow Wiggle Greg Page was released from the hospital

The children’s entertainer fell on stage last Friday during the Wiggles Bushfire Relief Show after suffering cardiac arrest at the end of the performance. Greg had reunited with his original Wiggle members Anthony Field, Murray Cook, and Jeff Fatt for the special reunion show.

The Wiggles, who have been informing their fans about Greg’s health in the past few days, shared the great news on Wednesday afternoon on Twitter. They happily wrote that Greg was discharged from the hospital and will continue to recover at home.

Thank you for your questions and concerns about Greg. We are pleased to announce that he was discharged from the hospital today and is now embarking on a journey of recovery and recovery at home. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8soIx2W9Ym

“Your thoughts and prayers for Greg meant the world to him and his family,” The Wiggles continued in a separate tweet. “But in the future they will ask for some privacy so that Greg can focus on his recovery. Out of respect for Greg and his wishes, we will no longer publish updates. Thank you very much.”

During his hospital stay, The Wiggles tweeted a photo of Greg flashing his thumbs from his hospital bed. The Wiggles thanked very much for the support and good wishes from around the world and said his main concern was that the show go on.

We could no longer love our yellow wiggle and wish him and his family all the best for his recovery.

