The revival is reportedly being cut to nearly $ 1 million a year to stay with WWE as AEW’s move is likely

Since the birth of All Elite Wrestling, WWE has been far more active in restricting its talents to long-term contracts.

However, one of their best tag teams in The Revival was still difficult to sign.

The Revival’s in-ring work is undisputed

It has been rumored that Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have asked for their release in the past – claims that both men contested this – but they were open to what they believed to be tag team wrestling on social media can.

WWE is not always the right place for it and it has been a long time since tag teams were the main event in WWE.

The Revival are undoubtedly one of the best tag teams in the world, and any other promotion in the world would want their services if they were available.

Their contracts are expected to expire in April 2020, although WWE has extended Wilders contract by 10 weeks because he had a broken jaw in 2017.

Booker T said in his podcast this week that both men declined $ 700,000 a year to stay with WWE. Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp said he heard they were offered more.

I heard it’s more than that 👀

– Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 7, 2020

Apparently The Revival is not interested in the money if it does, and would prefer some creative freedom and / or more time on TV, which AEW would undoubtedly give them.

You have to respect them if they do. Many WWE superstars, and wrestling is a short career, could be forgiven for redemption while getting good.

The idea of ​​Revival against Young Bucks and other tag teams in AEW has a certain appeal that could be of great benefit to this company, and even with fewer appointments, it becomes a little clearer why they see their future elsewhere.