The Revolution Club demands that charges against 7 members be withdrawn

The charges against seven people arrested in the Puerto Rican Pride Parade 2018 should be withdrawn, an activist group demanded Thursday.

Club member Maya Cruz said she and six other members were “illegally” arrested at the parade.

At the time of their arrest, the seven fainted and talked to people attending the parade. Revolution Club said the group wanted to draw attention to the number of deaths caused by Hurricane Maria and the mismanagement of the Trump government with regard to aid to the island.

Ramon Muniz, center, and Maya Cruz, both members of the Revolution Club, speak Thursday with members of the media outside the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building about their arrest at the Puerto Rican People’s Parade in 2018, Thursday, Jan 23, 2020, in Chicago. Tyler La River / Sun Times

“This was the first celebration since the hurricane passed,” said Ramon Muniz, 62, a member of the Revolution Club, at Thursday’s press conference, held outside the Cook County lawyers office.

“The police did not love us and arrested us for no reason.”

The seven were accused of disorderly conduct, violated a proper regulation and opposed to arrest.

Club members said they were “clearly” politically suppressed by the Chicago police.

“The reality is that they didn’t like the message we brought out, and this has been a pattern since 2016,” Cruz said. “We have been harassed and fined because we have given the message to the people that the system cannot be reformed and must be overthrown.”

CPD declined to comment.

“We have found information that gives the right to our theories,” said Joshua Herman, a lawyer who represents a member of the club.

Club members said they will submit motions to release that extra evidence.