The revolution of the NFL’s black general is real – but the fight is not over

MIAMI – The NFL’s longtime men – the ones with pizza ads and Super Bowl rings, whose names adorn the league’s most popular jerseys – showed their mortality this season in ways they were not comfortable to watch.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees didn’t get through the first round of the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers lost the Super Bowl, losing in a subsequent round. Eli Manning retires, destroyed as leader of the New York Giants after 16 years. Ben Roethlisberger played as he was supposed to.

They helped 12 of the last 18 teams to win the Super Bowl. And everybody has been pressing for 40 years or so.

However, their aging in the game leaves nothing to be desired, as these play-offs have marked the rise of fighters whose angry and daring have stolen our attention: Russell Wilson’s turmoil to survive the Bionic Phylladelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Deshaun Watson’s magical escape from a sack to help the Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills. All that Lamar Jackson did.

These coaches create our new collective football memories. These are the ones we dare not look away from – and they are all Black, leading to a position that was historically out of bounds for any non-white man.

The crushing of black men who have been elevated and distinguished for the position of billionaires is subject to stereotypes, wounds and field targeting. These opportunities seemed to be separated from a “one at a time” approach that paid the burden of progress to any black quarterback breaking in a given season. Doug Williams. Warren Moon. Randall Cunningham. Steve McNair. Donovan McNabb. Michael Wick. Colin Kaepernick.

Jackson won the valuable prize of the league unanimously on Saturday night – only the third time the black soldier has done so completely. The win, after last year’s Mahomes winner, marks the first time in the 100-year history of the league that the Black quarterbacks have won back-to-back years.

“I mean, it shows you how the game has evolved and how you come from there, you can go out there and play the position you want to play and do it successfully and you don’t have to do it somehow,” he said. Mahomes in an interview a few days before his leaders took on the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

This time, there is enough crowd to indicate a pervasive change in position, and not just among the game’s elite. In 2019, 12 Blackbacks started NFL games, a shy one from five watersheds in the early 2000s. However, this season’s finishes started a record 138 games, continuing the upward trend of black fighters who keep on the spot the role of franchisees.

Reversing a long history of being denied the opportunity to play, the Blackbacks are the most vital factors in changing this era of football. But as far as they are concerned, their arrival has caused many questions that are not easily answered. The most pressing: If this is a basin moment in NFL history, what can we expect from the other side of change?

The league and football in general have a long history of stacking – channeling players into positions based on racial stereotypes – that have kept black talent away from “thinking” positions, such as midfield and center. Necessary for the game itself and its legacy, the quarterback position was the last role unlocked for the Black players, who make up 70% of the NFL workforce, for the same reason that the other positions were: to embrace elite players who are black or face stagnation.

This hospitable has reinvigorated stereotypes about black riders who are naturally superior athletes only for their ability to call and not for intellectually strategic game managers.

“This idea that somebody has no intellectual means to play the position because of their race has fallen out of orbit, and that’s a good thing,” said Charles Ross, a professor of African-American studies at the University of Mississippi and author. : African Americans and the integration of the National Football League. “

The trajectories of the two biggest political prisoners – Wilson and Cam Newton, who led their teams to the Super Bowls with exciting demonstrations of precision and contact paths – force us to calculate the limits of this sea change.

After the 2014 season, Wilson became only the second black general to win a Super Bowl, 27 years after Williams’ victory. Wilson, 31, is now the undisputed leader of the Seattle Seahawks, whose power has emerged at least in part from the paths that set his game apart when there were no divergence options.

Newton, 30, the first black general to win the championship’s most valuable prize – when he led the league in touch and race winners in the 2015 season – faces a rebuild in Carolina, an uncertain foot rehab and a contract expiring this year. After nine seasons, some critics have questioned whether Newton’s team would not be in a better position with second-year striker Kyle Allen.

Still, the actual indication of whether this is a time-shifting shift will not be determined solely by their luck or whether the new generation is copying.

It will depend on whether this team retains its halo as a leader, the most iconic in all American sports. if they are going to create a different path than the one Williams faced in Washington. Two years after winning the Super Bowl, he was replaced by a temporary backup and, with no offers from another team, left after the 1989 season.

If the brilliance of this generation is more than just a moment of excellence, the ripple effect should be extended and classified out of season. The Indianapolis Colts leadership is shopping for the contract of Jacoby Brissett, who replaced Andrew Luck after his shock retirement. Teddy Bridgewater, who has won five consecutive games in New Orleans as a complement to Brees and was previously a Pro Bowl pick in Minnesota, is not signed.

By definition, it’s only a matter of time if the effect is widespread and persistent – systematic, one might say. This progress of generations, delicate and subject to limitation, is best viewed from a distance.

