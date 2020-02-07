The revolutionary way the London bus network has changed forever

If you were to ask someone who lives or works in London who Thomas Clarkson was, some history buffs may tell you that he was one of the leading anti-slavery activists in the British Empire.

If you told them you meant the other Thomas Clarkson, the one who revolutionized the London bus system, they would probably look at you with a blank face.

But at the start of the 20th century, Mr. Clarkson was one of the big names in the capital after entering the competitive world of London buses – or omnibuses, as they were known at the time.

He was born in Salford in the North West of England in 1864 and trained as a mechanical engineer in Manchester in 1887 before moving to London.

In London he really started to put his engineering spirit to good use, earning a first class degree from the Royal College of Science.

It was around 1895 that Clarkson began to pursue its goal of adapting steam engines for use in automobiles from Chelmsford in Essex – a city that would become its spiritual home.

Steam buses first appeared in the 1830s, but there were laws in place that made the process difficult, particularly with regard to speed.

Beginning in 1861, harsh legislation virtually eliminated power-driven vehicles from the roads of the United Kingdom for 30 years, so horse-drawn carriages and buses were still the staple food.

A Clarkson steam bus

(Image: Commercial engine)

At the start of the 20th century, Clarkson created Chelmsford Steam Cars at Moulsham Works, which included the Chelmsford Steam Car, a vehicle capable of carrying six people on one trip.

The company’s growth continued with bus routes using vehicles from Clarkson to Torquay, Pulbrorough and Worthing, as well as those from Chelmsford.

In 1905, at an auto show, Clarkson presented its latest two-stage steam chassis for omnibuses equipped with the new automatic semi-flash boiler.

After running a number of steam car companies in Chelmsford, Clarkson was read for the great time and the opportunity in London.

The company changed its name to the National Steam Car Company in 1909 and launched a fleet of steam buses to compete with the already established, London General Omnibus Co.

In 1914, the National Steam Car Co had 173 steam buses in London and Chelmsford – an incredible achievement for Clarkson.

In 1919, the National Steam Car Company entered into an agreement with the London General Omnibus Co to withdraw from bus operations in London, and steam bus services ceased later this year.

A classic red bus in Illford, 1950

(Image: London Transport Museum)

London General Omnibus Co will eventually become part of “London Transport” and synonymous with red buses.

Clarkson’s National Steam Car Co became National Omnibus and Transport Co, acquiring bus operations in the south of England and, in 1928, the company owned 52 garages in various cities.

The same year, the company was mainly devoured by the railway companies which dominated transport in the United Kingdom from now on.

Clarkson died in April 1933, but his mark on London transport and the way people travel cannot be ignored.

In an era of pioneering innovation, Clarkson stood out among the crowd, but the tragedy is that it is so often forgotten.

Rightly, in November 1989, a blue plaque was affixed on Queen Street in Chelmsford by the council in recognition of the incredible achievements of Thomas Clarkson.

.