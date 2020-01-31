The Rhythm section plays as a note thriller, but at a steady pace

For the past four months, the action thriller The Rhythm Trailer has been featured before almost every movie. Now, this month’s revenge story has finally arrived. Based on the novel of his own name, the segment Rhythm stars Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown. In it, she tells the story of a former Oxford student who is now a prostitute. This status quo of Lively’s character followed the loss of his entire family in a plane crash. a conflict that was just an accident.

Watch: If you want a thriller that is simple and full of great performances, great music and a simple story.

Skip It: If you want a thriller that has low graphic violence, as well as a story that is complex and multi-dimensional.

Review

Early reviews of The Rhythm Section were not very polite. On the popular review-aggregation site, Rotten Tomatoes, only 30% of the reviewers consider it worth it, as of this writing. The average rating by the same reviewers is currently 4.7 out of 10. The first brands of cinephiles rushed to the big screen may not be bright. But they have also gotten a bit better than the professionals. And for good reason.

In the lead role, Blake Lively gives great performance, as her character has to make many hats. He plays a damaged and bitter whore in the first act. From there, she chooses revenge, which includes different wigs and personalities. It also includes many physical challenges, as Lively himself suffered set injuries, which delayed production. In the end, she is front and center and manages her role with great skill. It should also be noted that supporters Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, with their skill level, offer loyal characters.

Interestingly, and on a more technical level, Hans Zimmer oversees the music as a score producer. It consists of Steve Mazzaro, the rating is anything but slim. Many times, the influence of Zimmer’s tendency to minimalist pulses inside, and works dynamically. It’s Iain Boyd (law) who goes ahead of Stephanie Patrick (Lively) after all: “Think of your heart as the drums, your breathing as the bass”.

To go with an enthusiastic score is some great direction from female manager Reed Morano. As an established movie in other works, Morano and Sean Bobbitt offer angles that are very much in Lively’s view. On a large plot of land that includes a car hunt, they managed to offer the same view. The sequence is kept and never feels dirty or incoherent.

While there is much to be said for the success of cinema, writing itself keeps The Rhythm Section from being a great movie. Mark Burnell wrote the novel of his own name, but he also wrote the script. Novels continue to serve as a bait for producers. “If it’s a successful novel, of course it can be a successful film.” And while Burnell seems to clearly understand the differences between writing a book and writing a script, the film still plays very one-dimensional.

The script follows a balanced structure. Unlike some early reviews, Burnell has systematically put his story in the form of a script that never works. The other side to this is that, remaining true to his own story, Burnell had an uphill climb through the film medium itself. The film falls flat at times, even though it’s still exciting. It is as if it lacks the complexity, the hue, and the many dimensions that its novel may contain.

Assessment

The Rhythm Department takes a recommendation as a safe, exciting, and sometimes predictable story. With excellent performances, music, cinema and simplicity, it achieves as a delightful piece to catch, whether you’re looking in mid-flight or on the small screen in the future. It may play and appear somewhat one-note, but Lively’s performance and consistent pace make the Rhythm segment worth it.

Score: 6.3 / 10

Related: The Oscar nominations for 2020 are here