The richest 2,000 people in the world have combined more than the poorest 4.6B: Oxfam

The world’s richest 2,153 people controlled more money than the poorest 4.6 billion combined in 2019, while unpaid or underpaid work by women and girls adds three times more to the global economy every year than the technology industry, Oxfam said on Monday.

The charity based in Nairobi said in a report prior to the annual World Economic Forum of political and business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, that women around the world combine 12.5 billion hours a day without payment or recognition.

In his Time to Care report, Oxfam said it estimated that unpaid care work by women added at least $ 10.8 trillion a year to the global economy – three times more than the technical industry.

“It is important for us to underline that the hidden engine of the economy that we see is really the unpaid care work of women. And that must change,” said Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India, in an interview with Reuters.

To emphasize the level of inequality in the global economy, Behar mentioned a case called Buchu Devi in ​​India, who spends 16 to 17 hours a day doing work such as fetching water after three miles of walking, cooking, preparing her children for school and working in a poorly paid job.

The annual World Economic Forum of political and business leaders is held on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland. (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images)

“And on the one hand you see the billionaires who all gather in Davos with their personal planes, personal jets, super-rich lifestyles,” he said.

“This Buchu Devi is not one person. In India (I) I meet these women every day, and this is the story all over the world. We need to change this and definitely put an end to this tree of billionaires.”

Behar said that to remedy this, governments should make sure that the rich pay their taxes, which should then be used to pay for services such as clean water, health care and better quality schools.

“If you look around the world, more than 30 countries see protests. People are on the street and what do they say? That they do not accept this inequality, they are not going to live with conditions like this,” he said.