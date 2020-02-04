The riddle about poisoned babies deepens after the German probe error world

It’s still a mystery what happened to the babies and how they got morphine into their systems. – AFP picture

FRANKFURT, February 4 – In the mysterious case of five newborns drugged with morphine in a German hospital, new questions emerged today after the police made “a mistake” when trying to suspect a nurse Arrest manslaughter.

The five babies, who were between one day and five weeks old at the time, all survived the attempted poisoning on December 20 and are not expected to suffer permanent damage.

The nurse was arrested on Wednesday after investigators who searched her locker at Ulm University Hospital discovered a feeding syringe containing breast milk and traces of morphine.

But the Ulm prosecutor Christof Lehr told reporters that the first test is now known to be false after further analyzes have shown that the syringe did not contain any morphine.

The woman was released on Sunday with an apology from the prosecutor.

The decision to act on the basis of the preliminary test result, which had not been tested against a control sample, “was a mistake in retrospect,” said Ralf Michelfelder, head of the Baden-Württemberg state police, at a press conference.

The error became clear after the mother, whose breast milk was in the syringe, voluntarily gave a control sample, which was also inexplicably tested positive for the severe pain reliever.

The laboratory in Baden-Württemberg, which carried out the analysis, then found that the tests were their own solvent, which was contaminated with a small amount of morphine.

Follow-up examinations by a laboratory in neighboring Bavaria showed that neither the syringe nor the control sample contained morphine.

“I am very sorry for the woman in question,” said Lehr. Given the urgent need to bring infants to safety in the hospital, he said he needed to make a quick decision.

Night shift staff

However, the nurse remains a suspect, along with two doctors and three other nurses who were on duty that night.

“There is still initial suspicion against these six people because they were in close proximity to the infants at the time of the crime,” Michael Bischofberger, spokesman for the Ulm public prosecutor’s office, told AFP.

The investigation will continue “in all directions,” he said.

In the incident on December 20, all five babies, some of whom were born prematurely, developed breathing problems at about the same time.

Only thanks to the “immediate measures taken by the staff” could the lives of the babies be saved, Lehr said.

The Ulm University Hospital initially suspected that the infants were infected.

However, this was ruled out by urine tests, the results of which returned on January 16.

However, the tests showed traces of morphine – although none of the children had received the drug at that particular time.

The hospital notified the police the following day.

Morphine is often used to treat severe pain and also to treat withdrawal symptoms in infants from drug-dependent mothers.

An overdose of morphine can lead to life-threatening respiratory failure. – AFP