The right-wing pastor blames the coronavirus for ‘LGBT sin’, because

Pastor Steven Andrew told his followers to be protected from coronavirus if they obeyed God (Photo: YouTube / Pastor Steven Andrew)

It was also the only time someone had to blame for the disease, and it seemed that his advocacy was too strong for one US evangelist.

In the past LGBT + people have been blamed for floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, Rachel Dolezal, and even the fall of Rome. Now thanks to Pastor Steven Andrew, we can add the Wuhan coronavirus to the odd list.

Andrew, pastor of the California Christian Church, California, says March is the “LGBT Sin Month” – what he believes will “save lives and the world and protect against coronavirus”.

To date at least 3,600 people have died from the global coronavirus. Instead of giving his followers specific ways to fight the virus, Andrews tells them that he will be better off if he obeys God.

“God’s love shows that I am repentant quickly, because the Bible also teaches that homosexuals lose their lives and that God destroys LGBT groups,” Andrew said in a press release this week.

“Obeying God protects the USA from diseases, such as the coronavirus.” Yes, really.

“Our safety is at stake,” he said, “because disobedience to God’s law results in danger and disease, such as a coronavirus, but obedience to God brings security.

“God protects the USA from danger because the country repents LGBT, false gods, abortion and other sins.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7kyNfdtOHg (/ embed)

Andrew calls himself the leader of the American Christian Denomination, “made up of Christians of all denominations who believe like our founding fathers,” according to his page.

It is said to have established 25 missions around the world, and hosts revival events every month.

Some other Christian adults have also found a way to link the spread of coronaviruses with LGBT + people.

It also includes Evangelical radio host Rick Wiles, who jumped at the disaster in the early days after saying it was all part of God’s plan to ‘cleanse’ the world of children and the “wicked, disgusting” people who support them.