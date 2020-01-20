The rise and rise of passive funds – one fifth of daily NZX transactions

Passive investing accounts for about one-fifth of NZX transactions, raising concerns among fund managers about the impact it has on market liquidity and prices.

The equity market, which rebounded by just under a third in just over 12 months, was boosted in part by the growing popularity of passive investment strategies available through ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) ).

A professional quarrel has been going on for years about the virtues of active fund management, where stocks are selected on their merits, and passive, where stocks are bought and sold only according to their relative weighting on an index.

READ MORE:

• Premium – Passive versus active? Fund managers compete

• Premium – Paul McBeth: it’s time to stop bickering over active vs passive investments

• Brent Sheather: Oh no, more on active versus passive

• Brian Gaynor: dangers of passive strategy

The NZX estimated that passive investment was responsible for around 18% of daily turnover last year, but local fund managers estimated that figure at 30 to 40%.

ETFs generally use the end-of-day prices set during the closing auctions for their daily pricing, which means rushed activity during the last 15 trading minutes – called the closing match – before the session ends at 5 p.m. .

The NZX has followed the global trend. The world’s stock exchanges see around 20% of their volume pass just before the close.

Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds – an active fund manager – said his feeling was that the percentage was well above the 18% estimate of the NZX.

“As a percentage of trade in the market, I think it would be considerably higher,” said Goodson.

“We certainly see distortions in the closing game in New Zealand,” he said.

“Some days you will see as much volume going through the closing game as you would see trading all day in the market,” said Goodson.

“In general, these price distortions are on the rise. It is not unusual to see a movement of 3% or more in the closing match due to the structural growth of passive strategies – not just passive – but of any a variety of ETFs, “he added. said.

Goodson said these generally increasing distortions were cause for concern.

“There is structural growth in these (passive) strategies, so the wind is blowing a lot in one direction,” he said.

“The real concern is that, as they get bigger and bigger, what if we see some sort of shock, macro shock out of the left field?

“The concern would be that the liquidity of the passive ETF is greater than the underlying liquidity of the security it holds,” he said.

Matt Goodson, Managing Director of Salt Funds. Photo / provided

Passive investing is actively promoted by the NZX itself – through its investment product, Smartshares.

Rickey Ward, head of investment strategy at JBWere, said trading activity during the closing game had an influence on the market.

“It is a big volume in the match. It is a daily event – it is not unique.

“It certainly must have an influence on the market – both up and down,” said Ward.

The rise and rise of passive funds and their impact on daily trading in New Zealand reflect the experience of foreign markets.

Reuters announced last year that the last five minutes of trading have become the busiest time of the day for stock traders in Europe – all because of the influence of passive funds.

“The growing popularity of passive and index funds and tighter regulations are driving the change, which depletes liquidity in the US $ 11.1 trillion market and raises concerns about large price swings and prices. possible disruption of price discovery, “said Reuters.

Last September, Bloomberg announced that index funds and cheap ETFs had overshadowed old-fashioned stock pickers in the United States.

“Passive investing styles are gaining ground over actively managed funds for decades,” said Bloomberg.

Last year, the assets of American mutual funds and index ETFs exceeded those of active equity funds for the first time.

.