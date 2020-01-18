The rise in organized crime in physical retail

divide

They say the perfect crime is hard to commit, but last week in Spokane, Washington, a fearless burglar managed to pull it off at the Yuppy Puppy Pet Store, according to local law enforcement officials. According to the surveillance video, the burglar managed to break into the shop, get the money from the till, and escape the scene, all in less than 35 seconds.

More impressively, according to shop owner Aquila Brown, the burglar managed to avoid ever looking directly at the surveillance cameras and locating the cash register even though it had recently been moved to the store. Brown rejected suggestions that the employee may be current or former, and said to local news partners, “It was a professional.”

What distinguishes history from the myriad reports of retail crime is that the crime has actually been committed. Retail crimes are common. In Colorado, police managed to arrest the same man for three attempted car thefts last week, two of which occurred on the same block the same night. He was arrested when the police found him trying to break into a truck and verbally confirmed that he was about to steal it. After being arrested for his third unsuccessful attempt, the alleged car thief Todd Sheldon had to admit that this may not be his calling.

“I really care about it,” he told a deputy, the sheriff’s office said, according to Newsweek reports.

And he wasn’t the only thief with a talent problem. In California, a local cartoonist left a customer, commissioned a cartoon, stole $ 500, and then ran away. He left the caricature behind, because if you want to rob someone, it’s best to sit down on a portrait first.

But Yuppy Puppy’s thief, unlike his counterparts in the brick-and-mortar retail world who ran local news this week, apparently thought about the crime, put together a plan, and executed it well. But considering that they were only counting on the $ 200 that was in the register, the question is very different because the pet store is small.

Why? Downloading the Uber app and driving for a weekend would be easier, more lucrative, and without the risk of a prison sentence. Even the owner of the yuppy puppy couldn’t make sense of it.

“He had clearly marked out the place. That’s crazy. We are just a small pet store. Why would you waste your time “Brown wondered, noting that she was pretty sure an employee was not to blame – knowing that there was not enough cash in the till to justify the effort.

As it turns out, not every criminal is a thought leader, and even those with talent for crimes like burglary may not have the long-term planning skills necessary to be truly successful. By the way, the predator of the pet shop in Spokane is still at large. Given that it was a crime about a week ago, the burglar could spend another small business on the next big three-digit score.

But while it is easy to mock little criminals who make inexplicably well-executed small break-ins, the rise of theft is no laughing matter in the physical retail world. Cybercriminals and their consistent efforts to deal with and illegally benefit from stolen consumer data get all kinds of press – but not every criminal organization that targets retailers does so behind a computer screen and searches for unwanted data. In recent years, more and more people have had boots on the ground and deal with physical goods – in shops, in delivery centers and on the way between the two locations.

Expansion of physical retail in the area of ​​organized crime

And we mean criminal organizations – according to an NRF report from the end of 2019, almost two-thirds of brick-and-mortar retailers saw an increase in organized crime at their locations in the form of shoplifting gangs that search the shelves collectively. This figure is based on the finding that 97 percent of retailers were victims of ORC (Organized Retail Crime) last year and suffered an average loss of $ 703,320 per $ 1 billion in sales.

“Organized retail crime continues to pose major challenges to the retail industry,” said Bob Moraca, NRF vice president of loss prevention. “These criminal gangs are sophisticated.”

And far-reaching in the objects they target – although the goods tend to shift into one of two areas. The first are high-priced luxury consumer goods, especially designer clothing and accessories, fine jewelry and high-quality spirits products. The other is everyday consumer goods – baby food, shavers, energy drinks, detergents and allergy medicine are particularly preferred by the ORC gangs, according to the report.

So keep in mind that you may be surrounded by organized crime agents when you’re on the go to steal all Tide Pods, Enfamil and Monster Energy drinks they can.

We only say, be careful who you accidentally hit with your car.

And while this is largely a joke, retailers state that their concern about the increasing organized criminal presence in their stores in recent years has been the safety of their customers and employees. Around 68 percent of retailers indicated that the number of ORC gangs has increased slightly, according to the NRF tendency towards aggression.

the solution of the problem

Obviously, it is something that no retailer wants when organized crime shows up in a store with a mass of employees who are supposed to be browsing the shelves.

The gangs are more sophisticated, he noted, “but so are retail loss prevention teams. Retailers are using more and more resources and are constantly developing their tactics to meet this constant challenge. “

But the era of e-commerce made it harder to fight these crimes because it was easier to monetize illegal profits. Reselling with a high discount, especially for such commodities, is significantly easier thanks to access to online marketplaces, especially those with lax verification procedures for retailers. Retailers have also seen an increase in a variant of this tactic, according to the NRF, in which ORC gangs first steal goods from stores, return them to the store for a gift card, and then resell the gift card through an online gift card market. Of the retailers surveyed, 51 percent said they found their card in online gift card markets, while 17 percent said they found it in pawnshops.

The good news is that retailers are more concerned than recently – two-thirds say that fighting organized crime at their retail locations is a higher priority than five years ago, 55 percent said they had plans to address the problem additional technology resources, and 38 percent said they had plans to change their return policies. In addition, 37 plan to change POS policies.

Will it be enough to ward off organized crime gangs that have been targeting retailers for half a decade with an excellent range of easy-to-sell free inventory? Well, if the world of cybercrime is parallel, probably not. The thing about organized criminal gangs is that they are stubborn and almost impossible to get rid of entirely – as they tend to escalate along with efforts to prevent them.

But, on the other hand, as Todd Sheldon’s failed attempt to rampage in Colorado this week has shown, persistence and talent are not necessarily the same thing. And for every clever thief out there who successfully bypasses the system, there are some less clever ones ready to throw a $ 200 robbery or leave a sketch of themselves after robbing the artist ,

