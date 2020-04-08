The rise of banking stocks as the head of the RBI reduces the repayment rate by 75 bp. Bank-centric with a growth of 14%

New Delhi: Banking shares rose on Friday morning after Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Central Bank of India (RBI), announced that to reduce liquidity injections into the system, it had announced 75 base points at the standard repayment rate because the economy was plagued by the virus. Beaten.

Bank Nifty rose 7% at 10:28 a.m. after RBI pressure. Among the banking stocks, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank had the highest profits, rising 14 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Among others, bankers increased by 19%, IDFC Bank by 9%, HDFC Bank by 6.2%, Bank of India (SBI) by 7.6%, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 4.4%, Bank Punjab Bank by 4.5% and Bank ICICI by 5%.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted at a rate of 4: 2 to reduce the policy repayment rate by 75 bps to 4.4%. Meanwhile, the reverse repayment rate has dropped by 90 basis points to 4%.

“The MPC voted to significantly reduce the repayment rate and maintain the facility. There is a reduction in the quantum dispute, and the MPC was voted by a 4: 2 majority vote to reduce the policy repayment rate by 75 bps to 4.4%,” the MPC said.

The RBI governor added that the reverse repayment rate was reduced so that banks were “stimulated to borrow” and not “to raise money.”

Shaktikanta Das said the cash reserve (CRR) rate also dropped to 3 percent with 100 basis points. In addition, all banks and lending institutions may be allowed to issue a three-month suspension on extended loans.

The MPC convened on March 24-27, instead of the first week of April, as planned earlier. The policy was first announced on April 3.

The RBI chairman’s press conference comes after Energy Minister Niromla Citaraman announced on Thursday a package of aid to the poor for 1.07 rupees.