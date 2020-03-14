The Rise Of Skywalker ‘available online early for samakizalyatarav karanavirusa

“Disney” made Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, available for quick download on the Internet for samazahavalnikav karanavirusa.

The Rise Of Skywalker must be digital released next Tuesday (March 17), but now it is available on the platforms on demand, such as iTunes, Vudu, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more.

Frozen 2, meanwhile, had to come on stream Disney + services in June, but was available to stream now.

Bob Capek, CEO of “Disney”, says that “Frozen 2” available on the Internet “for families in these difficult times.”

“Frozen 2 has captured audiences worldwide through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, the messages that are incredibly relevant for this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this significant early history of our subscribers Disney +, to enjoy from home on any device. “

A number of movies and TV shows have stopped production due to pandemic coronavirus, including the show Netflix, such as Stranger Things, and a new film about the Jurassic world. Full list of stopped productions here.

Yesterday evening, the British government has become the latest to ban mass gatherings when coronavirus continues to spread.

In social networks, the inhabitants of Italy were cadres who sing songs from their windows and balconies on the background of the further blocking coronavirus in the country.

Last week, Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conti ordered all citizens to stay at home with prolonged pandemic.