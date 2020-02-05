The risk of hacker attacks in aviation leads to new training

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10 / PRNewswire / – A university in Florida has launched a new program to train students in how to prevent the hacking of aircraft systems and equipment by air travelers – a growing problem, aviation industry experts say.

The program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University started in the fall after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that hackers who have physical access to an aircraft could attach a device and possibly cause pilots to lose control.

Cyber ​​security experts said that hackers could also gain access to on-board electronics through intrusion into on-board entertainment systems.

“Many people think that they are safe because they fly. They are not and it is a growing threat,” said Neill Fulbright, aviation maintenance instructor at Embry-Riddles Daytona Beach, Florida, campus.

In Embry-Riddle’s new program, students learn how to use common aviation cyber security tools and strategies. You will also learn how to identify and block bad actors and suspicious behavior in aircraft or aircraft facilities.

The course aims to provide students with a basic understanding of the laws and government policies related to cyber security in the air and encryption of data in flight. The courses also describe threats to airport operations, airlines, aircraft and aerospace manufacturers.

Classes provide insight into cyber security trends, how hackers identify vulnerabilities, and how the IT industry anticipates or responds to attacks.

“Cyber ​​security experts have been in the aviation industry for years, but typically come from IT programs only,” said Fulbright. “With our program you receive both aeronautical training and computer science.”

The school’s Aviation Cybersecurity Certificate program is tailored to aircraft maintenance personnel who work on systems such as navigation, communication, and collision avoidance.

“With all the networks we have on a plane, you have a lot of technicians who are not IT-trained, so you will be tasked with installing and maintaining IT networks … and you need to teach other people. ” “Said Fulbright.

The growing interest in cyber security in avionics is growing as business travel is booming. It is expected to spend $ 1.7 trillion by 2022, after $ 1.33 trillion in 2017, according to the Global Business Travel Association.

“There is a lot of cyber security research and development going on in aviation,” said Guy Smith, president of the Aviation Accreditation Board International. He said the board accredited several avionics programs, but none that specifically targeted avionics cybersecurity.

The aerospace industry has many active training programs led by companies like Honeywell and Garmin to address the risk of in-flight hacking, said Doug Carr, vice president of regulatory and international affairs for the National Business Aviation Association.

New programs from any institution are welcome, he said.

“A lot of investment has been made to break these systems next to impossible, but it is helpful to bring new graduates with skills and abilities to the market,” said Carr. “We saw this even after September 11th, when you had institutions that developed aviation security programs.”

Carr said it is vital to train all employees to be aware of the hacking risks regardless of where they work.

“Once you are connected to the Internet, you are at a certain risk, whether you are in the air or in an underground bunker.”