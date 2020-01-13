The risk of nuclear war is growing

Loading...

NEW YORK – It has been 75 years since Hiroshima and Nagasaki were burned, and 50 years since the Non-Proliferation Treaty came into force. And yet the world is in greater danger than ever since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In its confrontation with the United States, Iran seems hellish to get nuclear weapons and could do so within a year. In that case, Saudi Arabia and Turkey will almost certainly follow. Israel is already armed. Asia has several nuclear power plants. And in the most terrifying scenario, bombs could fall into the hands of terrorists or other “non-governmental” groups at any time, who are difficult to retaliate against and who can be deterred.

To slow down the proliferation of nuclear weapons, the world still relies primarily on the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the so-called NPT, which currently has 191 signatories. Diplomats meet for a Review Conference (RevCon) every five years, and the next in New York begins in April. Expectations are low, fears are high. If diplomats and the public were to learn about game theory, their fear would increase.

When the contract was negotiated in the 1960s, it was great business. However, the five countries that already had nuclear weapons (the United States, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, France and China) would keep them, but promise to work towards eliminating them. All other signatories would reject nuclear weapons in return for helping the big five use civilian nuclear technology as an energy source. (Israel, Pakistan, India, and South Sudan have never signed, and North Korea has withdrawn.)

Was the contract a success? His fans claim that without them, even more states could have nuclear weapons today. Skeptics fear that the system needs a benevolent hegemon, i. H. The US to monitor it, but that under President Donald Trump this credible and predictable goodness is gone.

If allies – for example Japan, South Korea or Taiwan – can no longer be absolutely certain that the USA would retaliate against them in the name of a nuclear strike – for example North Korea or China – which prevents them from wanting to become nuclear? And what should prevent other opponents from doing the same to protect themselves against such a result?

This is where game theory comes into play. This is a branch of mathematics that has been used in nuclear scenarios since the 1960s. The first games included simple classics like “Chicken” and “The Prisoner’s Dilemma”. A worrying finding is that, depending on the game, sensible players can get into situations (so-called Nash equilibria) that are catastrophic for everyone.

In game theory, the NVV looks like a terrible idea. The problem is that countries of all kinds can still buy nuclear technology for civilian use. However, if a country like Iran learns to build a nuclear reactor by enriching uranium, it is only a small step from bomb production. This in turn forces the opponents to sprint to the same point. The result is a “gentle arms race” like the current Middle East.

Game theory also offers many reasons to worry when soft arms arms become hard. That’s because the world has become more complex since the Cold War.

Back then, the United States and the Soviet Union used game theory to find a stable strategy to avoid the worst: mutually assured destruction. (The acronym – MAD – says it all.) It was based on various assumptions. For example, both sides must be able to take revenge after an attack, which is why the United States, Russia, and now China are so keen to be deployed by land, sea, air, or even space. By today’s standards, these old games are ridiculously simple. They had two players, both of whom were believed to be “rational”, an assumption that few people today have confidence in about some world leaders.

Even worse, the number of players continues to grow. This also applies to the permutation of new weapons, such as. B. small nuclear weapons for tactical purposes or hypersonic missiles that do not give the opponents time to weigh reactions. This leads to a spectacular increase in possible decisions and reactions – and to misjudgments.

Mathematics quickly becomes complex beyond normal human skills. The games include, for example, completely rational but slippery strategies such as Brinkmanship, in which the actors intentionally “let the situation get out of hand” in order to make it “unbearable” for the other party. The problem is that situations like the skirmishes between India and Pakistan, the two nuclear powers, have easily gotten out of control over the past year.

Another difficult strategy is to deceive opponents about your own risk appetite (like when Trump tweets about “fire and anger”). Some games realistically include a chaotic actor like nature, better known as “s – happen”.

A math problem is that many of these games have to be played for an unimaginable number of rounds before a Nash equilibrium becomes clear. This may seem acceptable when game theory is applied to economic problems, such as how the best auction type for 5G radio frequencies can be designed. In a nuclear context, it would be a game over for Homo Sapiens.

Game theory also offers a glimmer of hope. A big problem with games and in reality is that players either don’t know their opponents’ thoughts or can easily misunderstand them. This can be remedied by adding a mediator, ie a trusted advisor who selectively provides information to and retains information from the enemy, while implementing strategies such as “minimizing regret”.

Let the search for such agents begin, ideally just in time for RevCon in April. The USA, Russia and China could also use mediation. The first two casually canceled an arms control contract last year and appear to be reluctant to save the only remaining contract called New START, which expires in a year. China, thinking more of power and fate than survival, is strengthening its arsenal to catch up with them.

Everyone involved must understand that nuclear war is not a game.

Andreas Kluth is a member of the Bloomberg editorial team. Previously, he was editor-in-chief of Handelsblatt Global.

LATEST COMMENTS

We have the problems – and the solutions

Japan may have welcomed the first year of the new decade in an optimistic mood as it prepares to host the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games – events in which the nation had the right to …

Modi’s project to create a Hindu India

A permanent puzzle in the world is the failure to impose the enormous discrepancy between the desired goals, the means used and the results achieved on the nationalist-excited consciousness.

Putin’s latest obsession: rewriting World War II

The 75th anniversary of World War II was the only upcoming event that Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his New Year address to the nation. Creation of an alternative to …