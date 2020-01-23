The risky business of introducing crypto to SMEs

divide

The cryptocurrency has apparently evolved overnight from an Internet threat to a high-tech investment opportunity, and as more consumers use digital currencies, more and more companies are entering the market.

The introduction of cryptocurrency to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can be bigger than you think. According to a recent survey by the specialist insurer Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), up to a third of SMEs in the United States currently accept cryptocurrency as a means of payment and even more have bought crypto for their own use.

The results surprised HSB Vice President Tim Zeilman, who told PYMNTS that he hadn’t realized the extent of SME engagement in the world of cryptography.

“They both respond to what customers want them to do, but they also come back to it because accepting cryptocurrencies brings business benefits,” he said in a recent interview.

In fact, it makes economic sense to meet customers’ payment requirements by giving them the option to pay the way they want. But as Zeilman warned, small businesses face unusual financial and security risks – and insurance products today don’t necessarily provide the security network that SMEs need.

The risks of cryptocurrency

The risks associated with using cryptocurrency vary widely, according to Zeilman. One of the biggest threats is financial loss related to theft or fraud, and the likelihood is particularly high if small businesses choose to keep their cryptocurrency for long periods of time instead of just using it as a means of payment and then converting it to a local Fiat -Currency.

“Many of the risks with cryptocurrency are that it is kept for a period of time – then fraud occurs,” he said. “You have a lot of cryptocurrency in the proverbial bank and it disappears or you are exposed to volatility-related fluctuations.”

CipherTrace’s latest analysis revealed $ 4.4 billion in losses in the third quarter of 2019 due to cryptocurrency fraud. A total of fraudsters stole $ 15.5 million from crypto exchanges, while other losses have been linked to a massive Ponzi scheme and cryptocurrency malware attacks.

Zeilman also warned that for some small businesses, entering the cryptocurrency market could make them a bigger target for cyberattacks and fraudsters.

“If you’re an acceptor of a larger cryptocurrency, it can cause flags to be raised and certain criminal groups to attract attention,” he said. “Once they get interested in you, they can do other shameful things. Cryptocurrency may not necessarily affect the security of small businesses, but many high-volume cryptocurrency transactions may draw the attention of less desirable items that can affect your business.”

A lack of protection

As more and more small businesses voluntarily invest and work with cryptocurrency, there are cases where SMEs may be forced to use crypto. One of the most troubling examples of this is ransomware, in which cyber attackers demand ransom in a digital currency.

With rising ransomware costs and attacks targeting small businesses in particular, business insurers have started to introduce products that protect against the financial loss of such cyber attacks.

“As an insurance company and at the end of a claim, this is the primary point where we encounter cryptocurrency when it comes to our customers,” said Zeilman. “We have seen a huge surge in ransomware events in the past few years that affect our insurance claims, and the vast majority require payment in some form of cryptocurrency.”

While some insurance providers, including HSB, cover ransomware losses and guide small businesses through cryptocurrency experience by helping them negotiate with attackers, access the cryptocurrency required, and pay the ransom, Zeilman noted that this is largely the case Scope of business insurance is providers can help reduce the cryptocurrency risks of SMEs.

In the case of ransomware, he explained, insurers don’t necessarily cover the risk of cryptocurrencies, but see cryptocurrencies as a necessary tool to resolve a cyber security incident. In cases such as exchange rate violations or theft, SMEs are often left to protect their own devices.

“My impression of the insurance market is that this risk is currently largely not covered by insurance,” he said. “Many insurers still see the cryptocurrency as a very immature field that is still changing, with a lot of uncertainty and a lot of fraud.”

A new reality

Zeilman suspects that many small businesses are not fully aware of the risks they face when entering the cryptocurrency market. To protect themselves, small businesses should work with trusted crypto payment processing companies and exchanges and investigate risks. He also recommended that SMEs use crypto primarily for transactions and then exchange funds in fiat currencies, rather than keeping that cryptocurrency for extended periods of time.

However, as the cryptocurrency market matures and evolves, patterns and behaviors are likely to change in the way cryptocurrency is used. As more consumers demand crypto payments and more and more companies see technology as a potential strategic investment, both the business world and insurers need to adapt to the requirements of a new risk category.

“This appears to be the new reality that is also widely accepted by smaller companies and consumers,” said Zeilman. “It seems to me that there is a responsible way to use crypto as a small business and mitigate many of these risks.”

