The Riverdale Music Position Starts You To Itch Itch

Riverdale finally returns next week, and he’s back with a bang.

When principals declared that Kevin was unable to perform numbers from Hedwig and Angchum Inch at various school events, Kevin and the rest of the school rebels made the whole show basically just a Broadway production that hit a rock singer telling a rather tragic story of his life after a sex change operation. failed.

E! The news has your exclusive first look at the poster, featuring Kevin posing as Hedwig, along with the slogan: “Itchy scratch.”

In fact Cole Sprouse, who often says he doesn’t want to sing, will sing again, and each show will represent each character’s inner struggle, and there may even be “forbidden reminders” to watch. (Hopefully no one was killed in the end this time.)

“Musical episodes have become an annual tradition in Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different,” said Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator and exporter of Riverdale, in a statement when the episode was announced. “When we heard it (the songwriter) Stephen Trask are Riverdale fans, we thought we could do Hedwig and still tie the story we told? “

“Making a deep dive, we’ve used cool ways to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town’ and ‘Midnight Radio’ that make sense and are just amazing and iconic and bonus, Hedwig is Cole’s favorite music!” Aguirre-Sacasa continues.

Make no mistake: This is Kevin’s show. And he looks great.

The episode airs next Wednesday at 8am. on CW.