The Riverside brush fire burns 70 acres near the bottom of the Santa Ana River; all mandatory evacuations lifted: WATCH LIVE

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) – Riverside firefighters faced a stubborn wildfire Thursday afternoon near the barren bottom of the Santa Ana River that burned 70 acres and briefly evacuated neighboring homes, officials said. .

According to the Riverside Fire Department, firefighters intervened shortly before 10 a.m. in an area near the Santa Ana River and Grand Avenue trail. No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

By 12:30 p.m., the flames had consumed 10 acres. An hour later, the agency reported a “significant increase in fire activity”.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Old Ranch Road and Park Cliff Court. All evacuation orders were lifted at 2:30 p.m.

The fire remained at 0% contained, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

