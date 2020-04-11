The Robin Hood remake is set to air on Disney +

Robin Hood will become Disney’s newest movie to receive a live-action remake.

It is reported that the 1973 animated movie will be adapted into a new version that will go for the Disney + streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, work has begun on a new version of the classic fairy tale, directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, who directed “Blindspotting 2018”, as well as music videos for Billy Eilish (“When the Party’s over”) and George Ezra (“Shooting” »).

Elsewhere, the screenplay will be adapted by Curry Granlund, who has worked on the recent Disney remake of Lady and the Tramp.

According to the report, the film will feature live action and CGI animation, rather than the original 1973 hand-drawn techniques, and production is reportedly in its earliest stages, especially when the movie industry stops due to the Covid -19 outbreak.

Robin Hood follows “Lady and the Wanderer”, “The Lion King”, “Aladdin” and more classic Disney tales to get a new remake live for the 21st Century, as well as awaiting adaptations of Mulan and The Little Mermaid.

Disney + launched in the UK last month a year after it first launched in the US. The flow service debuted on European shores with lower flow quality due to concerns about demand over the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

One of the biggest Disney + shows – The Simpsons, and UK fans complain that the series is “unreachable” because of episodes from the first 20 seasons of the show in a different relationship to the moment they were first aired, cutting out the iconic gag background in the process .

The first 20 seasons of The Simpsons used the traditional 4: 3 aspect ratio, while Disney + expanded the episodes to 16: 9 widescreen on its platform.