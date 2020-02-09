The Rock calls Jon Jones MMA’s GOAT after beating Dominick Reyes in the close main event

Dominick Reyes proved to be a worthy opponent for the great Jon Jones at UFC 247, as he was as close as no one has ever managed to dethrone the 205-pound champion.

Jones had to advance deep into the championship rounds to come out on top with a unanimous decision, despite the fact that many fans thought Reyes was hit hard.

Jon Jones after defeating Dominick Reyes

Jones has defeated all comers in his 12-year MMA career and now holds the record for the most successful title defenses in UFC history.

Seven of Jones’ last nine defenses were over the distance and Bones used all of this experience to lead Reyes deep into the fight and defeat him.

A spectator was the WWE legend and Hollywood star The Rock.

The big one is an avid UFC fan and presented Jorge Masvidal with his BMF belt after defeating Nate Diaz at the end of last year.

After Jones’ win, Rock praised for his efforts, but said Jones is now the greatest of all time.

“Helluva is fighting @DomReyes and one day he will be a GREAT @ ufc champion. Congratulations @JonnyBones, the GOAT for his record performance. A big respect for both of you. Great night of fighting! # UFC247 ″

Helluva fights @DomReyes and one day becomes a GREAT @ ufc champion. Congratulations @JonnyBones, the GOAT for its record performance. A big respect for both of you. Great night of fighting!

👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 # UFC247

– Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 9, 2020

Jones has a legitimate claim to be the GOAT. He has never been beaten, he has beaten every top competitor he has faced, and he has done it within a decade.

Names like Ronda Rousey, Georges St. Pierre, Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva and many others have claimed to be the best and have certainly made important contributions to MMA, but Jones could be the greatest fighter of them all.

It was a good start to the year for UFC, with Conor McGregor’s comeback followed by an outstanding Jon Jones fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will face Tony Ferguson in April, and UFC President Dana White has announced that McGregor is likely to face the winner.