The rock group Drama Band apologizes for the performance that has mocked the former prime minister and his wife

PETALING JAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – The Malaysian rock band Drama Band apologized for their appearance at Anugerah Juara Lagu 34 (AJL34), which sparked controversy over actors like Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor clowning in -up occurred.

The band’s singer, Aepul Roza, apologized on Instagram this morning in a post that has since been deleted.

“We would like to apologize for our mistakes.

“For those who were offended, please forgive us. (The performance) was just the story of life, the colors of which we sometimes don’t like, ”the statement says.

The parody happened during the performance of her self-titled hit drama, which parodied several scandals from Malay entertainment and politics.

Once a man in formal attire and a woman in a Baju course with several luxury handbags came on stage when Aepul spoke the infamous line: “Can I advise you something?”

The term referred to a recorded phone conversation between Rosmah and Najib published by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Malaysiakini reported that Media Prima, which operates TV3, was not aware of the political nature of the drama band’s performance.

Media Prima Television Networks CEO Johan Ishak was disappointed that the group had not fully disclosed its concept before the live broadcast.

“This is an example of how a finalist develops a trick that crosses borders.

“There was no such concept (related to politics) during rehearsals,” he said.

Johan added that action would be taken against the group if they were found to violate the broadcast content codes set by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).