“The Rock” Johnson with the death of W.W.E. Hall of Famer father

The world knows Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson first as a wrestler and then as an actor.

No wonder that the death of his 75-year-old father caused immense grief. Few people know, however, that The Rock’s father was a champion wrestler who, as one half of the “Soul Patrol”, was the first black world championship in the tag team in W.W.E. History.

Who was that? Wayde Douglas Bowles better known as Rocky Johnson?

Bowles, who took the name Rocky Johnson, inspired by the boxing greats Rocky Marciano and Jack Johnson, was born on August 24, 1944 and grew up in Amherst, Nova Scotia, before deciding to go to Toronto as a teenager. He descended from Black Loyalists who emigrated from a South American plantation to Nova Scotia after the Revolutionary War.

As an aspiring boxer, he had sparring sessions with him George Foreman and Muhammad Ali before changing the ropes of boxing for wresting.

Although Johnson’s sports entertainment began with the National Wrestling Alliance in the mid-1960s, the W.W.E. To which he joined in 1983, he found the greatest success.

Rocky Johnson and Dwayne (the Rock) Johnson in 2008 at the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame Induction in 2008.

Good looking and muscular, Rocky Johnson often jumped off the ropes, delivered penalty kicks and called himself “the king of the drop kick ” for its ability to send enemies with this unique move.

Greg (the hammer) Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis

were some of his enemies in the ring. Along with another black wrestler, Tony

Atlas became the first Black World Tag team under the name of Soul Patrol

Master in W.W.E. Story when they defeated the wild Samoans on December 10th,

1,983th

However, it wasn’t all the sauce Johnson spoke to thehannibaltv.comtouched racism when the leaders wanted him to be a black man who was flogged as a slave, but he had none of it.

“It’s more covered up now,” he said. “But there was a lot.”

“I was stubborn“He said in an interview.” I kept myself in shape and I wouldn’t like the things they did in the south. They wanted to whip me on TV like they used to do with slaves and all that. I said no. I came in as an athlete and will go as an athlete. “And they respected me for it.”

Despite the unguarded antics of the W.W.E. Handler, Johnson

thanks the organization for allowing him to travel the world. Johnson

1991 left the ring.

While Rocky Johnson’s career drew the curtain, his son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his debut as W.W.E. Wrestler in 1996. The Rock had fallen in love with his father as a coach and despite Senior Johnson’s remark he bumped his son hard, he didn’t break or give in

When The Rock needed help or support in the ring in the beginning

Days later, his father jumped into the ring and defended his son. in the

In 2008, the younger Johnson helped his father to the W.W.E. Hall of

Fame.

After his death on Wednesday as a result of a deep venous thrombosis, Dwayne Johnson published an Instagram video in which he expressed his sincere thanks to the well-wishers and at the same time remembers his father’s role in his successful journey as an athlete and actor.

“Many of you wanted to know what happened to my father. He hadn’t felt well, had been fighting a cold and infection, and on Tuesday had what he called deep vein thrombosisThis is essentially a blood clot in the leg, ”said the Hobbs & Shaw star.

“It was a big old blood clot that came off, traveled up his body, went straight to his lungs and coagulated his lungs, and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poses with his parents in 2015.

Michael Tran | FilmMagic

He added: “… He was in a lot of pain for a very long time and this is the life of a pro wrestler, especially at this age.”

Johnson advocated looking for relatives to see how fleeting life was

and loved ones.

“Send them an SMS. Call her. Go to them when they’re around and if you can hug them, you want them to hug you, ”Johnson said. “You tell them These are the marching orders from Dwayne Johnson, who has just lost his old man, But you hug her and you hug her tight. “

He added: “I do that with my family and mine

Friends and those I love, I hug them hard. You never know what is

Around the corner, we just never know. Away here tomorrow tomorrow. “

“I love you. They broke through color barriers became a ring legend and the way made its way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats and worshiped you, my hero from afar. The boy you brought up to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love, ”he continued.