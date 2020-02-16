[The rockets assault in close proximity to the US embassy in Iraq, no victims are noted | Iraq News]

%MINIFYHTML3e58f49625e373987ec80cf54c89369311%

Many rockets struck in the vicinity of the US embassy in the money of Iraq early Sunday, a US navy supply explained, in the very last of a collection of assaults on US assets in the state.

The rockets strike an Iraqi foundation that housed US troops and other coalition forces in the seriously fortified green zone of Baghdad, an space that properties foreign embassies and government offices.

Furthermore:

In accordance to Colonel Myles B Caggins III, spokesman for the US military procedure in Iraq, the assault, which took spot just just before three: 30 a.m. (00: 30 GMT), brought about no casualties and only minimal damages.

There was no fast declare of accountability for the attack.

Rocket assaults, which the United States blames on Iran-backed militias in just Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), have commonly landed nearby and, sometimes, at the U.S. embassy, ​​which is subsequent to the base.

Sunday’s assault arrived only hrs just after one of Hashd’s Iran-backed factions, Harakat al-Nujaba, declared a “countdown,quot to expel US forces from the country.

The faction leader, Akram al-Kaabi, tweeted a photograph of what he claimed was an American military services vehicle, introducing: “We are nearer than you assume.”

The attack was the most up-to-date in a latest series of rocket and mortar assaults in opposition to Iraqi bases that house US troops. On Thursday, a mortar shell exploded at the Iraqi military air foundation K1 in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq. No victims were being noted, Iraqi safety officers stated.

Previous month, the Iraqi parliament handed a resolution contacting for the end of the existence of international troops linked to the US-led alliance battling the ISIL team. There are at present somewhere around 5,000 US troopers stationed in Iraq.

The resolution arrived just after an assault with US drones in Baghdad killed the Iranian commander, Typical Qassem Soleimani later it brought about assaults with Iranian missiles towards Iraqi armed service bases that household American staff. Dozens of US navy ended up wounded in the assaults.