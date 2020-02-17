[the-rock’s-daughter-to-turn-into-very-first-fourth-generation-wwe-wrestler]

Simone Johnson is adhering to in her family’s footsteps

Actor Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson go to the premiere of ‘Skyscraper’ on July 10, 2018 in New York Town. (Picture by KENA BETANCUR / AFP)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 18-calendar year-old daughter Simone is entering the loved ones enterprise, schooling to develop into the initial fourth-technology WWE Celebrity.

The teenager will adhere to in the footsteps of her father, grandfather (WWE Corridor of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson) and her great-grandfather (High Chief Peter Maivia), the WWE Network declared on Monday.

The Rock posted a photo of himself hugging his daughter to Instagram and expressed his delight at the news, creating, “Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on formally signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to getting the initially at any time 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our loved ones name proudly, but your street will often be yours to make, gain & own. So happy. Dwell your aspiration. Let’s work.”

Johnson has reportedly begun teaching at the WWE Functionality Heart in Orlando, Florida. “Simone is a great girl,” WWE Assistant Head Mentor Sara Amato claimed in a statement. “She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty astounding. She is aware what it takes to do well and all the tough perform and sacrifice that goes into it. I wouldn’t have anticipated anything at all a lot less.”

