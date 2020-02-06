The Rolling Stones announce the North American tour 2020

The Rolling Stones have announced a 15-day North American tour for later this year.

The No Filter tour will resume on May 8 at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA, and climax on July 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium of Atlanta GA. Full data below.

The news was announced on social media, with the band saying, “Every time we come together at rehearsals, we are like kids in a candy store. Let’s open the door of the cage and start!”

The general ticket sale starts on the band’s website on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

In a statement, Mick Jagger said, “It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the largest and best crowds in the world!”

“We had the best time on the road last summer,” Keith Richards added, “and we’re ready to do it again!”

The band announced the first leg of the North American No Filter tour in November 2018, before the dates were subsequently postponed in March after Mick Jagger was told that he could not tour for medical reasons.

After the singer had successfully recovered from heart surgery, the delayed dates took place in July 2019.

Rolling Stones 2020 No filter tour

May 8: San Diego SDCCU Stadium, CA.

May 12: Vancouver BC Place, BC

May 16: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

May 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

May 24: Austin Circuit of The Americas, TX

May 29: Dallas Cotton Bowl Stadium, TX

June 6: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

June 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI

June 14: Louisville Cardinal Stadium, KY

June 19: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

June 23: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

June 27: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO

July 1: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

July 5: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL

July 9: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA