The Rolling Stones Delay Their Approaching “No Filter” Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones just just cannot catch a crack. The iconic rock band has experienced some problems touring as of late. Last year, direct singer Mick Jagger experienced health and fitness challenges and underwent coronary heart surgical treatment. As a outcome, important concert dates on the massively rewarding “No Filter” tour ended up postponed. As soon as again, the Stones have to force back some main live performance dates, because of to the coronavirus.

The Delay

The Rolling Stones strike a couple big cities in the United States past 12 months, and they were being going to continue on executing so this summer months. Commencing Could 8th in San Diego, the “No Filter” tour was heading to continue on on until July 9th in Atlanta, Ga. Now, enthusiasts will have to wait around.

A Enormous Disappointment

Enthusiasts are not the only ones let down by the information, which is additional than understandable at this moment in time. The Rolling Stones web hosting a substantial-scale concert is the last thing the entire world wants appropriate now. Still, bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Watts are upset, far too, as they explained in a joint statement:

“We’re vastly let down to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the admirers who ended up seeking forward to it as considerably as we have been, but the wellness and protection of all people has to consider priority. We will all get by means of this alongside one another — and we’ll see you really soon.”

The Stones Gotta Be Harmless

Better safe than sorry. Some motion picture theaters and sporting activities are hoping to be back again by the beginning of May, but the Stones and other big touring functions aren’t having any prospects. The concert sector will continue to choose substantial hits, but bands like the Stones are just great, fiscally. They are not like smaller sized touring functions that need to have touring to pay the expenditures and get by. It’s the lesser acts significantly in trouble. As considerably as wellbeing goes, yes, the customers of the Rolling Stones could need to have to just take increased precautions than most touring acts. The whole band is in their 70s. The coronavirus poses a bigger menace to their age group.

Unique Tour Dates

The “No Filter” tour was the highest-grossing tour in the United States final yr. Thinking about tickets charge an regular of $226, which is no surprise. The Stones never play to low-priced seats. They just never. When Keith Richards was once instructed the ridiculous price for a Stones ticket, he just responded, “That sounds about ideal.” No youthful and broke lovers of the Stones can easily go to their shows, but the more mature and richer can once they hit the highway once again.

The challenge is, when will they be equipped to reschedule these shows? The Stones engage in in big-scale football stadiums. If the displays are not able to take place this summer time, there’s no way the Stones are taking part in in the slide or winter season. Provided the spread of the coronavirus and the information in the world, the Stones might not tour once more for a long time. Which is probably true of a lot of bands. Continue to keep in mind, London is expecting to wrestle with the coronavirus until finally spring of following yr.

Below had been the primary tour dates for the Stones’ summertime dates, which will now be rescheduled:

Might 8: San Diego, SDMay 8: San Diego, SDCCU Stadium

Might 12: Vancouver, BC, BC Put

May well 16: Minneapolis, U.S. Lender Stadium

Could 20: Nashville, Nissan Stadium

May well 24: Austin, Circuit of The Americas

Could 29: Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6: Buffalo, New Period Field

June 10: Detroit, Ford Field

June 14: Louisville, Cardinal Stadium

June 19: Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23: Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

June 27: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center

July 1: Charlotte, Lender of The usa Stadium

July 5: Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

July 9: Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium