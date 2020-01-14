The Rolling Stones in Altamont: what happened

The West Coast’s response to Woodstock was supposed to be, but a perfect storm of negativity and naivety saw the Rolling Stones Altamont show of December 6, 1969 forever defined as the day when the utopian hippie dream of American counterculture died.

The first seed of an idea came from Spencer Dryden and Jorma Kaukonen from Jefferson Airplane, whose original plan was to bring The Beatles to San Francisco “to experience what we are experiencing” and to play a free concert alongside the Grateful Dead in Golden Gate Park.

After news about the split of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones agreed to hit the head (at the end of an American tour that was widely criticized for high ticket prices). The Stones had commissioned documentary makers Albert and David Maysles to cover their ’69 tour and the gigantic Frisco show promised the perfect ending of their film (eventually released in 1970 as Gimme Shelter). But things didn’t go entirely according to plan.

Two days before the show would continue with negotiations between representatives of the love generation, the town hall and the police collapsed. Golden Gate Park was off the table. Sonoma’s Sears Point Raceway was put forward as a last-minute alternative, but, sniffing despair on the part of the organizer, the owners demanded a $ 100,000 bond from the Stones. Altamont Speedway was finally offered at the eleventh hour.

It was in the California desert, the toilet on site and the medical facilities were certainly scarce. Doctors and psychiatrists were available, but with a community present that was estimated to be as high as 500,000 souls (and all of which were expected to be as high as dropped flyers), was not nearly enough. Additional supplies of anti-psychotic drug Thorazine were flown in from local hospitals. Meanwhile, the Stones (on the advice of the Grateful Dead) decided to hire the Hells Angels as security. What could go wrong?

A lot actually.

According to most accounts, including theirs, the Angels accepted $ 500 worth of beer (delivered to them by Stones Road Manager Sam Cutler) to secure the stage.

“We are not controlling things, we are not security forces,” Sweet Angle Fritsch of the angels reportedly told Cutler. While Sonny Barger’s understanding of the role of the angels was to sit on the stage and effectively intimidate the crowd in abject obedience. But … Well, $ 500 bought a lot of beer in ’69, and the Hells Angels, many of whom quench their not insignificant thirst with acid-strewn Electric Kool-Aid, are not exactly known for their patience, austerity, tolerance and mild manner .

Altamont did not happen in a vacuum. In the aftermath of the ‘Tate-LaBianca murders’ in August 69 (committed by Charles Manson’s ‘Family’), a dark atmosphere had already fallen over the ‘Love Generation’ in California. The house of cards of the hippies was already tumbling and behind their blissful peyote smile they knew.

Manson may have broken the spell, but the two-year period between ’67 and ’69 was not all flowers in her and universal tolerance. The hippies existed together with an escalating war in Vietnam, the murders of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King and violence in the streets of Chicago, Detroit and Paris. Meanwhile, on the psychoactive front, homegrown stems and seeds and Owsley’s acid were gradually being replaced as the Haight’s drug du jour by methedrine and smack.

Clouds gathered and the perfect storm broke over Altamont.

(Credit: The Rolling Stones)

On Saturday 6th dawn, the circumstances in the desert were grim. Freezing actually. There were six miles of tail-backs, cars were abandoned, Thunderbird and Ripple wine rewinded toxic yellow tabs from bad-trip that guaranteed ‘organic’ acid for breakfast, and a mood of hesitation filled the air. At 1 p.m., 3 p.m. late, Santana went on stage when three people were beaten by Hells Angels with sawn-off pole choices, on a psychedelic sambarithm.

“The fighting started because the Hells Angels pushed people around,” Carlos Santana recalled. Three songs in his band’s set, forty Angels had mounted the meter-high stage with suitcases of beer. With such security, who needs stage invaders?

After an endless wait, Jefferson Airplane is experiencing an even worse test than Santana. Many of the angels had driven roughly through the crowd and parked their Harleys right next to the stage. Inevitably, one of the bicycles, cue pandemonium, was toppled in the crush. Marty Balin of the plane decided to intervene and was coldly knocked down by one of the angels. Bass player Jack Cassidy expressed his displeasure about the microphone and after a ‘scuffle’ the only Jefferson left was Grace Slick …

“To experience what we experience”, right? Thanks, but no thanks.

The Altamont audience (image value: Bettmann / Getty Images)

After heartily recommending the services of Hells Angels, The Grateful Dead – scheduled to take the stage after the (next) Flying Burrito Brothers, who miraculously escaped the injury, possibly due to their Angel-friendly country rock had toes.

Incredibly, none of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young were finished by motorcyclists while being closely aligned, with the percussive accompaniment of skulls breaking under pole poles, prior to the Rolling Stones.

Until now, the Rolling Stones have cultivated the image of a dangerous band, the ultimate Dionysian quintet. Even devils. The prospect of using the Hells Angels, resplendent in their colors, as cred-grabbing, settled in the emerging film of the Maysles brothers (demonic stormtroopers alongside Jaggers Lucifer), probably seemed a good opportunity to miss.

They had already used the English Hells Angels in Hyde Park, but the American equivalent was a completely different kettle with deadly psychopathy. Screaming girls at the Lewisham Odeon were one thing, but this?

We are no longer in Kansas, Toto …

When the Rolling Stones reached the site by helicopter (eight hours behind schedule), Mick Jagger was hit in the face by an unknown attacker who shouted, “I hate you.” It wasn’t the kind that Jagger had in mind when he left the London School of Economics. He is shocked but not injured. And Keith? Keith is completely in it, not a hotel for Keith … He had cooked around the grounds with campfires: “It looked medieval and felt … I was surprised it didn’t go wrong more than they did.” But that’s just Keith.

The Stones arrived on stage at four in the morning and launched Jumping Jack Flash followed by Carol, and the scenes remained calm until Sympathy For The Devil broke out in front of the stage during fights. After a break and a few conciliatory words from Jagger, a slow blues (The Sun Is Shining) preceded Stray Cat Blues and Love In Vain. Then, Under My Thumb, already a golden oldie, and all hell breaks loose.

“Why are we fighting?” Jagger, looking lost, argues for more brutality.

The band restarts the song, and according to Bill Wyman “a black man in a green suit (who later turns out to be the 18-year-old Meredith Hunter) got involved at my side of the stage with a scuffle of five or six Angels. “

There are as many conflicting reports as there are reports, but the result of the situation was that Hunter (rich in methamphetamine) pushed his way through the crowd for a better view of the stage, fell on an angel on the way and was maliciously attacked for his trouble. Eventually pursued, Hunter pulled a .22 long-run revolver and was stabbed twice by Hells Angel Alan Passaro.

“Everyone just cools down,” says Jagger. “Either those cats cool it, man, or we don’t play,” Keith says. “Fuck you.” Says an angel, grabbing at Keith’s microphone.

Meredith Hunter dies on the spot. The sixties are over.

The Rolling Stones ended their set without further incident, while they debuted Brown Sugar along the way, ending with Street Fighting Man (“A stupid choice” according to Billl Wyman).

Meredith Hunter was not the only victim of Altamont. Another punter died in an irrigation canal while stumbling over acid, two young men were killed by a hit and run driver while sitting by a roadside fire, while another broke both legs and the pelvis jumped out of an overpass.

There was also a small issue of $ 400,000 in damage, but on the positive side, two babies were born.

Passaro was acquitted of the murder of Hunter in 1971, the jury concluded that he had acted in self-defense.

The Altamont events are forever synonymous with the death of the Woodstock Nation and in many ways marked the end of the innocence of rock. That said, there are others who will tell you it was: “Basically treated well, but many people were tired and a few temples got hit … Generally a good concert.”

But as we indicated earlier, that is just Keith.

