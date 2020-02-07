The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards has finally quit smoking

Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards announced that he had finally quit smoking a year after he said nicotine use was “harder to sell than heroin.”

In a new interview with Jim Kerr from Q104.3 New York, Richards confirmed that he hasn’t had a cigarette since October last year.

Richards replied, “Done there,” when asked about his decision to quit smoking.

“I think both Mick [Jagger] and I felt we were just getting started on the last tour,” said Richards.

“[We] have to continue.”

The final health kick comes after it first unveiled plans to quit cigarettes in 2019.

“Stopping heroin is like hell, but it’s a short hell. Cigarettes are always there and you always have. I just pick them up and light them without thinking about it,” Keef said to Mojo.

“Lately I’ve actually managed to cut the news by a significant amount every day.

“I hit the hard stuff on the head. I drink a little wine with meals and a Guinness or a beer or two.”

He’ll be touring again later this year as the Rolling Stones prepare for a North America tour for summer 2020.

Previously, they were out in the U.S. in 2019, but had to reschedule a series of appointments after frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.