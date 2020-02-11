The Roman baths of Heerlen are the oldest building in the Netherlands

A three-year study has shown that the Roman bathhouse in Limburg is officially the oldest building in the Netherlands, reports the local broadcaster 1Limburg.

The thermal baths or baths, which are housed in the thermal bath museum in Heerlen, have been examined by scientists from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and France.

“We now know that the bath house in Heerlen was built around AD 40 and not in AD 125 as previously thought,” curator Karen Jeneson told the newspaper. “It is the oldest stone building in the Netherlands.”

The Roman occupation of the Netherlands began around 50 BC. BC, when the northernmost border of the Roman Empire divided today’s Netherlands into two parts. Many Roman things were introduced over the next 400 years, including a road network and the culture of bathing in the elite.

Jeneson said the results shed an important light on how the locals went to the baths. “We now know that the bathhouse has been extended four times. This means that the locals, mainly German tribes, used the baths. Within 40 to 50 years, they adopted the Roman bath ritual. “

The tribes not only became cleaner, but also participated in the bikes and shops that took place in bathhouses.

“It was an important meeting point for soldiers and individuals from across the region,” said Jeneson. “We know a lot about the heyday of Roman rule in the Netherlands between AD 100 and 250. This helps to better document the early phase. “

