The Romantic Two Girls Who Accepted Her Love From Friendship

Love or friendship?

At the same time there are people who have to choose one or the other, there are careful to obey and choose love.

Let’s check out five actors who say they have to choose between love and friendship, they prefer love over all:

D.O.

In the last episode of JTBC’s “Ask for Us,” D.O. stating that he would choose love over friendship.

When asked questions about love rather than friendship, Sehun chose friendship, explaining, “I think loyalty is the most important thing in life.” Seo Jang Hoon and said, “Even if I’m wrong with other people here, I think that D.O. will choose love,” and D.O. agreed, “It is true.”

Yang Se Jong

Back in 2017, Yang Se Jong admitted that love was more important than her friendship in an interview she gave after starring in “The Love Title.”

In the drama, Yang Se Jong is part of a screen love triangle with Kim Jae Wook and Seo Hyun Jin. As portrayed scenes of the play, she said, “I prefer to face the problem rather than avoid a problem when there is a problem with other people. If there is a problem, I can talk and talk (with others).”

When asked to choose between love or friendship, he replied, “Thoughts about love can change, but in my age, I consider love because of friendship.”

Jung Ga Ram

Jung Ga Ram stole the hearts of viewers last year when he appeared on the Netflix series “Love Alarm.”

In the interview following the release, the actor was asked what he would do if he were in a situation where he had to choose between love and friendship. “It’s love,” he said. “I thought it was friendship, but I chose love. I’m not sure that friendship should be better.”

Jung Woo

Jung Woo also made love for his friendship during an interview in the 2015 movie “C’est Si Bon.”

The actor explained, “I thought my friend would know even if I chose love.”

Go to Kyung Pyo

In an interview accompanying a magazine picture, Go Kyung Pyo described love as something he wanted to do.

“I like to try to do my best when I’m in love, rather than my partner,” the actor said. “I think you have to respect the decision of the people you love, and I feel wrong to force.”

