The Rona Ambrose competition is – maybe? – reopened

The harassment at Rideau Hall remains one of the worst in the public service: 22 percent of employees who completed an annual employee survey said they had been victimized last year – after 25 percent in 2018. This is still the case third highest number a federal ministry or an authority. The average for the entire civil service was 14 percent. A spokesman said about the results: “We look forward to reviewing the results in the coming weeks.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will work in the same building as her boss, reports the Globus and Mail. It appears that this Deputy Prime Minister will have more power than her predecessors in the role. Freeland is in command of key portfolios and their chief of staff, exactly the same Jeremy Broadhurst Anyone who directed the liberal campaign will still be advised Justin Trudeau across the street from Parliament Hill

Harper based on the script: The day after Maclean spread the word that Stephen Harper The former prime minister, who resigned from the board of the Conservative Party fundraiser, publicly thanked the longtime party finance worker Irving Gerstein via tweet because he’s so damn talented to fill up Tory tills over the years. (The tweet)

O’Toole Proud: If you’ve seen Canada proudIf you sniff right on Facebook or Twitter, you know the craft of Jeff Ballingall, The co-founder of meme-factory once described Toronto Life as “aggressively moderate” and described the Federal Tories as “least bad” in the same interview. Now, according to the Hill Times, Ballingall is participating in Durham MP Erin O’Toole’s leadership campaign. It is surely a coincidence that Canada Proud posted a link to a crawling column about O’Toole in the Toronto Sun. Maybe someone should question the 190,000 followers on the Facebook page.

Former Conservative MP Lisa RaittAll candidates should take a look at the party’s post-mortem campaign. As it stands, only outgoing leader Andrew Scheer is entitled to dive. Raitt, who is now a “political analyst” for CTV News and is also deputy chairman of global investment banking at CIBC, won another title yesterday: Global Fellow at Canada Institute, a branch of the DC-based Wilson Center.

Could be Rona Ambrose is not out of the race for the Tory leader? Former Prime Minister of Saskatchewan Brad Wall’s very curious tweet over a history of the National Post strongly suggests that Ambrose could still bid. And Calgary Herald columnist Don Braid seems ready to get in touch. For what it’s worth, readers of this newsletter love stories about the former conservative interim leader. (Yesterday, readers clicked La Presse’s overview of Ambrose’s candidacy, which was 8.5 times higher than MacKay’s tweet.)

Iran’s Five Demands: Secretary of State Francois-Philippe Champagne organized a meeting at the Canada House in London, UK, with the so-called International coordination and response group for the victims of flight PS752. Together with colleagues from Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom, he made five demands on the Iranians. They called for “unimpeded” consular access, a worthy process of victim identification, a thorough investigation into the crash, and compensation for the victims. They also want an “independent” criminal investigation that respects “international standards of due process and human rights”.

In the $ 1.6 trillion mortgage market, Canadians don’t even understand the basics: : Last year, the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada set out to learn what citizens of this highly indebted nation think and know about mortgages. Think of it as mortgage knowledge. As Jason Kirby writes in Macleans, the poll results released online this week don’t paint a good picture

According to the survey, just over half of consumers did not correctly understand what “mortgage term” means. Only 49 percent gave purely correct answers such as “the years in which you have a mortgage / contract term”, “the duration of the setting of a mortgage interest rate” or “the period until the extension”.

B.C. premier John HorganThe anti – trans mountain crusade was yesterday in the form of the Supreme Court of Canada, The judges unanimously ruled that the Horgan government had no authority to control the flow of oil pipelines through B.C. The province’s arguments were so bad that the attorney who granted them would lose even before the dye was poured. (CBC News)

A shocking rescue: The Transportation Safety Board of Canada published its final report in a fatal crash near the remote coastal community of Makkovik in Labrador. The pilot apparently crashed into a mountain ridge when he lost orientation under white-out conditions. His co-pilot died and he survived only because a Makkovik Search & Rescue team braved the conditions of the snow storm and near-zero visibility, as well as a steep climb to reach the crash site – and then make the hour-long snowmobile safe trip back to the city. (The investigation)