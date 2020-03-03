the-rose-releases-statement-detailing-causes-for-requesting-termination-of-deal-with-agency

The Rose has unveiled a assertion about their conflict with their company.

Not too long ago, it was unveiled that The Rose had despatched a certification of contents requesting the termination of their contracts with their company J & STAR Organization. The corporation has also currently sent in a certification of contents refuting the contents comprehensive by The Rose.

While The Rose stated that the agency enforced an unreasonable timetable and that there had been lots of challenges concerning payment, J & STAR Firm unveiled a assertion denying their claims, stating that they would be using authorized motion.

On March 3, all users of The Rose posted photos of a statement titled “The Rose’s stance on the termination of the exclusive contract with the agency” on each individual of their Instagram accounts. The statement, written by their law organization, also incorporates shots from The Rose’s distinctive contracts as further more proof of their promises. The statement is delivered down below:

LIWU regulation firm (Lawyers in cost: Jung Kyung Seok, Heo Sung Hoon, Kang Soo Kyung), as lawful reps of the members of The Rose, would like to reveal our stance on the termination of The Rose’s exclusive contract.

Initial, we would like to mail phrases of consolation to The Rose’s admirer club Black Rose, who are stressing extra than any individual else because of to this circumstance.

Following The Rose debuted in August 2017, they promoted actively as celebs by releasing five albums in 3 years, having a globe tour of at the very least 50 concerts in 20 nations around the world, featuring in various broadcasts which includes JTBC’s “Super Band” and KBS’s “Immortal Songs,” keeping solo live shows in Seoul and Busan, and that includes in commercials (SK Telecom, FLO), and releasing OSTs (for dramas “Strangers From Hell,” “Itaewon Course,” and much more).

The Rose been given their harmony assertion from their agency J & STAR Business on January 31, 2020. In spite of the actuality that the distinctive agreement states that payment ought to occur every month, the first balance assertion was dispersed on March 27, 2019. At the time, there have been no earnings to be dispersed, and sufficient income to be distributed ended up earned at past in 2019. On the other hand, even then, just one member experienced a detrimental balance and had no income to be dispersed to him.

The regulation organization, as associates of The Rose, despatched a penned observe on February six, 2020 to request documentary proof of the calculation of payment in just 10 days, but J & STAR Firm presented no reaction. Since there was no remedy within the two weeks of the correction time period as mentioned by the exclusive agreement, we despatched a observe of termination on February 21, 2020, and J & STAR Company had no reaction regardless of acquiring [the notice] on February 24, 2020.

The Rose was not aware in the slightest of about the disorders J & STAR Business experienced established even though signing contracts for The Rose’s live shows held domestically and abroad. The Rose was unilaterally notified of their routine of the initial 50 % of 2020 without having the members’ actual physical and mental readiness and condition taken into thing to consider . Legislation organization LIWU requested related documents and correction, but J & STAR Enterprise produced claims as if almost everything experienced been agreed on beforehand and showed no intent to change, including a further motive for the deal termination.

Although J & STAR Enterprise experienced sent a reply on February 27, 2020, there were no documents relating to proof of calculation of payment as asked for by The Rose, and along with excuses that there had been no revenue, the corporation only warned and threatened The Rose with civil and criminal authorized motion value billions of received (tens of millions of dollars).

In order to acquire confirmation of the termination of the special contract lawfully, The Rose will ask for to ensure the non-existence of the special deal with the Korean Industrial Arbitration Board, and we have submitted for injunction to the Seoul Central District Court docket on March two, 2020 in order to set a prevent to the effectiveness of the unique deal right until the selection is uncovered.

What The Rose has requested from the agency constitutes the nominal legal rights of stars as described by the conventional exclusive deal, and as [the company] experienced not recognized even that ask for, there were being no other selections than to terminate the deal. Regulation agency LIWU will pray that this case is swiftly fixed so that The Rose can fulfill their followers as shortly as feasible, and we will do our most effective in buy to protect the legal rights of The Rose.